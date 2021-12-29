Registration was successful!
The January 6th Committee Will Release Its Report in Summer 2022
The January 6th Committee Will Release Its Report in Summer 2022
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including CDC cutting its guidance on COVID-19... 29.12.2021, Sputnik International
The January 6th Committee Will Release its Report in Summer 2022
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including CDC cutting its guidance on COVID19 quarantine from ten days to five days, and India cutting off foreign funding of Mother Teresa’s charity.
GUESTGeorge Szamuely – Senior Research Fellow at Global Policy Institute | NATO Expansion, Sanctions on Russia, and The Brookings InstituteCarter Laren - Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Questioning Lockdowns, Risk Assessment, and MisinformationIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with George Szamuley about Russian hypersonic weapons, NATO weapons in Ukraine, and how the Trump administration was compromised. George discussed the goal of the Brookings Institute and the Clinton administration allowing NATO expansion. George spoke on the individuals in the Biden administration and the goal of Ukraine joining NATO.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carter Laren on listening to a different point of view, independent thinkers, and free speech censorship. Carter talked about rational thinking and how COVID-19 has distorted people from using rational thoughts. Carter spoke about the psychological harm lockdowns have had on children and big pharma invested in disinformation.Also, the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will release an interim report with their findings by the summer.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine, us, swift, nato, free speech, nuclear weapons, viruses, covid-19, the backstory, аудио, radio

The January 6th Committee Will Release Its Report in Summer 2022

08:41 GMT 29.12.2021
The January 6th Committee Will Release its Report in Summer 2022
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including CDC cutting its guidance on COVID-19 quarantine from ten days to five days, and India cutting off foreign funding of Mother Teresa’s charity.
GUEST
George Szamuely – Senior Research Fellow at Global Policy Institute | NATO Expansion, Sanctions on Russia, and The Brookings Institute
Carter Laren - Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Questioning Lockdowns, Risk Assessment, and Misinformation
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with George Szamuley about Russian hypersonic weapons, NATO weapons in Ukraine, and how the Trump administration was compromised. George discussed the goal of the Brookings Institute and the Clinton administration allowing NATO expansion. George spoke on the individuals in the Biden administration and the goal of Ukraine joining NATO.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carter Laren on listening to a different point of view, independent thinkers, and free speech censorship. Carter talked about rational thinking and how COVID-19 has distorted people from using rational thoughts. Carter spoke about the psychological harm lockdowns have had on children and big pharma invested in disinformation.
Also, the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will release an interim report with their findings by the summer.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
