Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/south-africa-u-turns-on-lifting-covid-rules-under-political-pressure-1091891995.html
South Africa U-Turns on Lifting COVID Rules Under ‘Political Pressure’
South Africa U-Turns on Lifting COVID Rules Under ‘Political Pressure’
President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered strict lockdown measures early in the coronavirus pandemic, banning the sale of alcohol, tobacco and even clothing among... 29.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-29T19:05+0000
2021-12-29T19:05+0000
omicron covid strain
south africa
coronavirus
covid-19
lockdown
cyril ramaphosa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091892158_0:0:3251:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_3bfb12f48d6039f2298d973df71a0339.jpg
The South African government has reversed its decision to cancel most COVID-19 restrictions after coming under pressure from the media and its own ranks.The Health Department said on Tuesday it had been "inundated with media, stakeholders and public enquiries and comments since the release of the revised protocols on Contact Tracing, Quarantine and Isolation" on December 23.The relaxion of the rules was based on an assessment that attempts to contain the spread of coronavirus was now pointless, especially since the arrival of the far more-transmissible Omicron variant from neighbouring Botswana. The department estimated that based on "sero-surveys", 60 to 80 per cent of the population had already been infected and gained natural immunity, while the great majority of cases were going undetected. It said many children who showed no symptoms of the disease were forced to miss valuable schooling after being ordered to quarantine due to contact with an infected person, while healthcare had been impacted by staff absence for the same reason.Crucially it recommended that infected individuals showing no symptoms would no longer have to isolate, but merely practice "self-observation" for signs of the disease for five to seven days while wearing a face mask at all times. Contacts of the infected would not have to quarantine at all.Criticism from the Medical ProfessionSouth African Medical Association (SAMA) Chair Angelique Coetzee, the GP who helped discover the Omicron variant, had welcomed the move on December 23. On Wednesday she blamed “political pressure” from other government departments for the reversal.The Rural Doctors Association of Southern Africa (RuDASA) said the December 23 rule changes were "scientifically sound" and a step in the right direction."The old guidelines, that had barely changed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, do not take into account the benefits of the high levels of vaccination amongst healthcare workers, nor the high levels of Covid immunity in the South African population (estimated at 80 to 90 per cent), and have put enormous pressure on small, understaffed hospitals and clinics in rural areas," the association said in a statement."By far the biggest strain for us during this fourth wave has been trying to keep services going when healthcare workers have had to self-isolate, or needed to quarantine after close contact with a Covid case, usually a colleague," RuDASA stressed. "Yet in South Africa we are insisting that vaccinated, uninfected healthcare workers who are Covid contacts quarantine for a full 10 days."South African current affairs website Groundup editor Nathan Geffen argued the government's policy was now a "confused mess"."The reversal further undermines confidence in government, and will likely worsen whatever poor adherence there is to Covid protocols. It sends this signal: the government is weak and unwilling to stand by its own decisions."
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/from-pandemic-plague-to-seasonal-sniffle-how-viruses-mutate-into-milder-strains-to-survive-1091859984.html
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091892158_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e852785efd930a5653b0473f34ecfe6a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south africa, coronavirus, covid-19, lockdown, cyril ramaphosa

South Africa U-Turns on Lifting COVID Rules Under ‘Political Pressure’

19:05 GMT 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / SUMAYA HISHAMFILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a teenager, amidst the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, in Johannesburg
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a teenager, amidst the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, in Johannesburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / SUMAYA HISHAM
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered strict lockdown measures early in the coronavirus pandemic, banning the sale of alcohol, tobacco and even clothing among other restrictions. But public hygiene measures were undermined by lack of running water and sanitation in many crowded shanty-towns.
The South African government has reversed its decision to cancel most COVID-19 restrictions after coming under pressure from the media and its own ranks.
The Health Department said on Tuesday it had been "inundated with media, stakeholders and public enquiries and comments since the release of the revised protocols on Contact Tracing, Quarantine and Isolation" on December 23.

"In line with the principles of transparency and openness, the department has decided to put the implementation of the revised policy changes on hold, while taking all additional comments and inputs received into consideration," said departmental spokesman Foster Mohale and Doctor Tshwale, media liaison to Health Minister Joseph Phaahla. "This means the status quo remains, and all prior existing regulations with regards to contact tracing, quarantine and isolation remain applicable."

The relaxion of the rules was based on an assessment that attempts to contain the spread of coronavirus was now pointless, especially since the arrival of the far more-transmissible Omicron variant from neighbouring Botswana.
The department estimated that based on "sero-surveys", 60 to 80 per cent of the population had already been infected and gained natural immunity, while the great majority of cases were going undetected. It said many children who showed no symptoms of the disease were forced to miss valuable schooling after being ordered to quarantine due to contact with an infected person, while healthcare had been impacted by staff absence for the same reason.
Crucially it recommended that infected individuals showing no symptoms would no longer have to isolate, but merely practice "self-observation" for signs of the disease for five to seven days while wearing a face mask at all times. Contacts of the infected would not have to quarantine at all.
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (red) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
From Pandemic Plague to Seasonal Sniffle: How Viruses Mutate Into Milder Strains to Survive
Yesterday, 18:42 GMT

Criticism from the Medical Profession

South African Medical Association (SAMA) Chair Angelique Coetzee, the GP who helped discover the Omicron variant, had welcomed the move on December 23. On Wednesday she blamed “political pressure” from other government departments for the reversal.
“This is political pressure, most probably from other departments that are putting pressure on the national department. This is our view,” Coetzee said.
The Rural Doctors Association of Southern Africa (RuDASA) said the December 23 rule changes were "scientifically sound" and a step in the right direction.
"The old guidelines, that had barely changed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, do not take into account the benefits of the high levels of vaccination amongst healthcare workers, nor the high levels of Covid immunity in the South African population (estimated at 80 to 90 per cent), and have put enormous pressure on small, understaffed hospitals and clinics in rural areas," the association said in a statement.
"By far the biggest strain for us during this fourth wave has been trying to keep services going when healthcare workers have had to self-isolate, or needed to quarantine after close contact with a Covid case, usually a colleague," RuDASA stressed. "Yet in South Africa we are insisting that vaccinated, uninfected healthcare workers who are Covid contacts quarantine for a full 10 days."
South African current affairs website Groundup editor Nathan Geffen argued the government's policy was now a "confused mess".
"This confusion comes while a good deal of the country is on vacation, and after nearly two years of lockdowns and restrictions that are now barely adhered to or enforced," Geffen wrote.
"The reversal further undermines confidence in government, and will likely worsen whatever poor adherence there is to Covid protocols. It sends this signal: the government is weak and unwilling to stand by its own decisions."
100001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:42 GMTWashington Requires Students to Provide Negative COVID-19 Test to Attend Classes
19:33 GMTNorth Korea’s Kim Jong-un Barely Recognizable After Losing More Weight - Photo
19:32 GMTMTG Calls African American Festival Kwanzaa a ‘Fake Religion Created by a Psychopath’
19:16 GMTHillary-Kamala Sismance? Why Asking Clinton's Counsel May Not Have Been Harris' Best Idea
19:05 GMTSouth Africa U-Turns on Lifting COVID Rules Under ‘Political Pressure’
18:51 GMTUS Spy Plane Reporteldy Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Ukraine to Gather Intelligence
18:50 GMTJames Webb Telescope is 'Blooming Like a Flower' in Space, NASA Says
18:20 GMTPutin: Russia Will Start Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream 2 as Soon as Europe Decides
18:16 GMTEx-UN Expert: Stop Lying, Pentagon's War Budget Has Nothing to Do With US 'Defence'
17:59 GMTBiden, Putin Will Have Phone Call on Thursday
17:54 GMTKamala Harris Reportedly Seeks Policy Advice From Financial, Tech CEOs
17:51 GMTBlinken: US to Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO on Diplomatic Engagements With Russia
17:44 GMTCDC Chief Says US Halved COVID-19 Quarantine Time as That's What People Will Tolerate
16:30 GMTHindu Army Warns US Food Chain KFC Against Serving Only Halal Food in India - Video
16:21 GMTElon Musk Reveals Who Mysterious Creator of Bitcoin Might Be
16:18 GMTCDC: US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Booster Shots for 12-15 Year Olds
16:11 GMTJohnson Claims 9 in 10 Critical Patients Have Not Had COVID-19 Booster
16:11 GMTBrent Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 26
15:21 GMTPsaki Attempts to Explain Biden's 'No Federal Solution' Remarks But Only Seems to Make Matters Worse
15:05 GMTMexico Mulls Halting Crude Exports in 2023