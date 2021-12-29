https://sputniknews.com/20211229/south-africa-u-turns-on-lifting-covid-rules-under-political-pressure-1091891995.html

South Africa U-Turns on Lifting COVID Rules Under ‘Political Pressure’

South Africa U-Turns on Lifting COVID Rules Under ‘Political Pressure’

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered strict lockdown measures early in the coronavirus pandemic, banning the sale of alcohol, tobacco and even clothing among... 29.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-29T19:05+0000

2021-12-29T19:05+0000

2021-12-29T19:05+0000

omicron covid strain

south africa

coronavirus

covid-19

lockdown

cyril ramaphosa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091892158_0:0:3251:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_3bfb12f48d6039f2298d973df71a0339.jpg

The South African government has reversed its decision to cancel most COVID-19 restrictions after coming under pressure from the media and its own ranks.The Health Department said on Tuesday it had been "inundated with media, stakeholders and public enquiries and comments since the release of the revised protocols on Contact Tracing, Quarantine and Isolation" on December 23.The relaxion of the rules was based on an assessment that attempts to contain the spread of coronavirus was now pointless, especially since the arrival of the far more-transmissible Omicron variant from neighbouring Botswana. The department estimated that based on "sero-surveys", 60 to 80 per cent of the population had already been infected and gained natural immunity, while the great majority of cases were going undetected. It said many children who showed no symptoms of the disease were forced to miss valuable schooling after being ordered to quarantine due to contact with an infected person, while healthcare had been impacted by staff absence for the same reason.Crucially it recommended that infected individuals showing no symptoms would no longer have to isolate, but merely practice "self-observation" for signs of the disease for five to seven days while wearing a face mask at all times. Contacts of the infected would not have to quarantine at all.Criticism from the Medical ProfessionSouth African Medical Association (SAMA) Chair Angelique Coetzee, the GP who helped discover the Omicron variant, had welcomed the move on December 23. On Wednesday she blamed “political pressure” from other government departments for the reversal.The Rural Doctors Association of Southern Africa (RuDASA) said the December 23 rule changes were "scientifically sound" and a step in the right direction."The old guidelines, that had barely changed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, do not take into account the benefits of the high levels of vaccination amongst healthcare workers, nor the high levels of Covid immunity in the South African population (estimated at 80 to 90 per cent), and have put enormous pressure on small, understaffed hospitals and clinics in rural areas," the association said in a statement."By far the biggest strain for us during this fourth wave has been trying to keep services going when healthcare workers have had to self-isolate, or needed to quarantine after close contact with a Covid case, usually a colleague," RuDASA stressed. "Yet in South Africa we are insisting that vaccinated, uninfected healthcare workers who are Covid contacts quarantine for a full 10 days."South African current affairs website Groundup editor Nathan Geffen argued the government's policy was now a "confused mess"."The reversal further undermines confidence in government, and will likely worsen whatever poor adherence there is to Covid protocols. It sends this signal: the government is weak and unwilling to stand by its own decisions."

https://sputniknews.com/20211228/from-pandemic-plague-to-seasonal-sniffle-how-viruses-mutate-into-milder-strains-to-survive-1091859984.html

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

south africa, coronavirus, covid-19, lockdown, cyril ramaphosa