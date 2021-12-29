https://sputniknews.com/20211229/seoul-and-washington-reconcile-draft-declaration-ending-korean-war-1091879188.html

Seoul and Washington Reconcile Draft Declaration Ending Korean War

South Korea and the United Stated have reconciled the text of a declaration seeking to put an end to the Korean War, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, said on Wednesday.

This is the first time Seoul has mentioned clear progress on elaborating the declaration.The minister mentioned that the government is considering different approaches to achieve progress in negotiations with North Korea but has yet to share the declaration's draft text with North Korea and receive any response from Pyongyang via China's diplomatic pipelines.In November 2021, the minister said that South Korea and the US had agreed on the Korean War Declaration's general outline. He mentioned that the two had a shared stance regarding the need to declare an end to the war as "the first step to return North Korea to a dialogue".At the end of September, South Korean President Moon Jae-in addressed a high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly and proposed to declare the end of the war on the Korean Peninsula in the presence of the US and China as it would help to achieve denuclearisation in the region. The same month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accused the South of sticking to biased and unfair "double standards" in its policy and failure to put words into action.The Korean Peninsula is still formally in a state of war since the parties to the conflict signed an armistice, not a peace treaty. It was signed by the commanders of North Korea and China on one side, and the US under the United Nations on the other. North Korea has since made several proposals to sign a peace treaty, all of them were rejected by the US.

