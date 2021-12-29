Russia Conducts Tests of S-500 Anti-Missile Defence Systems in Arctic Region, Source Says

"Routine tests of S-500 anti-missile defence systems have recently been held in the Arctic. The launch of the system's long-range missile was aimed against a hypersonic target, the target was successfully eliminated. Further tests of the S-500 will be held", the source said.The source added that tests of the S-550 anti-missile defence system have yet to be launched as prototypes are still in the development phase.In September, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said that Russia had completed state tests of the new S-500 anti-aircraft missile system, with the first batches having been delivered to the nation's armed forces.
