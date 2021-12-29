https://sputniknews.com/20211229/putin-russia-will-start-gas-supplies-via-nord-stream-2-as-soon-as-europe-decides-1091894186.html

Putin: Russia Will Start Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream 2 as Soon as Europe Decides

Putin: Russia Will Start Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream 2 as Soon as Europe Decides

Russia will be ready to immediately start gas supplies to Europe if the European countries decide to launch Nord Stream 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

2021-12-29T18:20+0000

2021-12-29T18:20+0000

2021-12-29T18:20+0000

europe

russia

vladimir putin

gas pipeline

gas supplies

nord stream 2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091652164_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ee19c681e88b75776e962fc41d61aeda.jpg

"Now, of course, everything depends on our partners, consumers in Europe, in the Federal Republic [of Germany]. As soon as they decide to start work, large volumes, additional volumes of Russian gas will immediately begin to flow to Europe. Let me remind you that this is 55 billion cubic meters per year," Putin said.The launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will lead to lower gas prices not only for Europe, but also for Ukraine, Putin added.Meanwhile, Gazprom finished filling the second thread of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with gas on Wednesday, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller told Russian President Vladimir Putin."Today at 12:58 Moscow time [09:58 GMT], Gazprom completed the filling of the second thread of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with gas. The first and second threads of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are under operational pressure and are fully ready for operation," Miller said.

https://sputniknews.com/20211224/putin-says-efforts-to-block-nord-stream-2-foolish-since-project-would-lower-gas-prices-1091778036.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, russia, vladimir putin, gas pipeline, gas supplies, nord stream 2