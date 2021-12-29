https://sputniknews.com/20211229/putin-and-lukashenko-to-hold-bilateral-meeting-in-st-petersburg-1091879441.html

Putin and Lukashenko to Hold Bilateral Meeting in St. Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will hold a bilateral meeting in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday, following an informal top-level summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The presidents will sum up the results of 2021 and discuss relevant issues in bilateral cooperation, as well as their trade, economic, and military partnership. They will also exchange views on the regional agenda and international issues of mutual interest.Lukashenko and Putin are also expected to discuss rapprochement between Russia and Belarus within the framework of the Union State, relations with Western countries, the situation in eastern Ukraine, and draft amendments to the Constitution of Belarus.Minsk previously announced changes to the constitution, which will be voted on by the people in a referendum. It is expected to take place no later than February 2022. The meeting will take place after a top-level CIS summit - the first big event held by the group since 2019, and dedicated to its 30th anniversary.

