Powerful 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Crete, Greece
Powerful 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Crete, Greece
Per the Egyptian Astronomy and Geophysics Institute, some tremors caused by the earthquake near Crete were also felt across Egypt.
2021-12-29T05:22+0000
2021-12-29T05:51+0000
A 6.1-magnitude tremor was registered at 5:08 GMT on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. According to the EMSC, the epicentre of the quake was located 89 kilometres from the city of Heraklion, at a depth of 80 kilometres.So far, there have been no reports of any damages or casualties caused by the earthquake.The region lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates. As a result, Greece, Turkey, and other countries experience frequent tremors. In October, a 6.3-magnitude quake near Crete triggered a tsunami warning and evacuation on the island.The last major earthquake hit the region around a year ago. It claimed at least 27 lives and injured around 800 people in Turkey and Greece.
05:22 GMT 29.12.2021 (Updated: 05:51 GMT 29.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / FREDERICK FLORINEarthquake seismograph diagram
Earthquake seismograph diagram - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / FREDERICK FLORIN
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
A 6.1-magnitude tremor was registered at 5:08 GMT on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. According to the EMSC, the epicentre of the quake was located 89 kilometres from the city of Heraklion, at a depth of 80 kilometres.
So far, there have been no reports of any damages or casualties caused by the earthquake.
The region lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates. As a result, Greece, Turkey, and other countries experience frequent tremors. In October, a 6.3-magnitude quake near Crete triggered a tsunami warning and evacuation on the island.
The last major earthquake hit the region around a year ago. It claimed at least 27 lives and injured around 800 people in Turkey and Greece.
