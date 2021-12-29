https://sputniknews.com/20211229/powerful-61-magnitude-earthquake-hits-crete-greece-1091877378.html

Powerful 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Crete, Greece

Per the Egyptian Astronomy and Geophysics Institute, some tremors caused by the earthquake near Crete were also felt across Egypt.

A 6.1-magnitude tremor was registered at 5:08 GMT on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. According to the EMSC, the epicentre of the quake was located 89 kilometres from the city of Heraklion, at a depth of 80 kilometres.So far, there have been no reports of any damages or casualties caused by the earthquake.The region lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates. As a result, Greece, Turkey, and other countries experience frequent tremors. In October, a 6.3-magnitude quake near Crete triggered a tsunami warning and evacuation on the island.The last major earthquake hit the region around a year ago. It claimed at least 27 lives and injured around 800 people in Turkey and Greece.

