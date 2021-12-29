https://sputniknews.com/20211229/parents-of-14-year-old-girl-allegedly-killed-by-los-angeles-police-mull-lawsuit-1091873025.html

Parents of 14-Year-Old girl Allegedly Killed by Los Angeles Police Mull Lawsuit

Parents of 14-Year-Old girl Allegedly Killed by Los Angeles Police Mull Lawsuit

The parents of a 14-year-old girl allegedly killed by a police officer in Los Angeles, California, are considering filing a lawsuit, family attorney Benjamin Crump said.

"Never should this 14-year-old girl ended up as collateral damage at a shopping plaza," Crump said during a press conference on Tuesday.Crump said the family's legal team will announce details of the next steps they will take in the coming days.On December 23, Valentina Orellana-Peralta was allegedly killed by a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer while shopping in a department store. Police officers were responding to reports of a suspect assaulting people at the store.The LAPD officer fired several rounds at the suspect but a stray bullet went through the wall of a dressing room where Orellana and her mother were hiding, according to the officer's body camera footage.

