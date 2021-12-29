Parents of 14-Year-Old girl Allegedly Killed by Los Angeles Police Mull Lawsuit

"Never should this 14-year-old girl ended up as collateral damage at a shopping plaza," Crump said during a press conference on Tuesday.Crump said the family's legal team will announce details of the next steps they will take in the coming days.On December 23, Valentina Orellana-Peralta was allegedly killed by a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer while shopping in a department store. Police officers were responding to reports of a suspect assaulting people at the store.The LAPD officer fired several rounds at the suspect but a stray bullet went through the wall of a dressing room where Orellana and her mother were hiding, according to the officer's body camera footage.
vot tak
Allegedly? Gotta protect the cops from criticism no matter what the facts are, eh, neocon. Thumbs down. Divest. Investigate. Prosecute. Hang, imprison, as appropriate.
