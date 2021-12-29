Registration was successful!
Orgy Gone Wrong: US Yacht Mogul Robbed and Killed in Luxurious Madrid Hotel After Being Promised Sex
Orgy Gone Wrong: US Yacht Mogul Robbed and Killed in Luxurious Madrid Hotel After Being Promised Sex
Spanish police have declared the death of Jose Rosado, a New Jersey-born yacht mogul, a homicide that appears to have been masterminded by "two or three" people drugging him at a bar and luring him into a suite, promising sex.
Spanish police have declared the death of Jose Rosado, a New Jersey-born yacht mogul, a homicide that appears to have been masterminded by "two or three" people drugging him at a bar and luring him into a suite, promising sex.It is suspected that Rosado was killed in a so-called "chemical submission" attack and robbed afterwards, as police detected that some of his belongings went missing after his death.The conclusion followed the initial estimation that Rosado died of natural causes because the authorities found no signs of abuse on his breathless body when it was discovered at the Westin Palace Hotel in late October. Yet, shortly after Rosado's death, charges from his credit card started emerging, triggering suspicions. On Monday, the authorities took two men into custody, a 39-year-old Romanian with nine previous arrests, and a 29-year-old Moroccan with 17 arrests for what police described as "similar events". They have reportedly been charged with homicide, robbery with violence, and fraud.Originally from New Jersey, Rosado lived in Miami and was the CEO of Spain's largest private yacht company, Hijos de J. Barreras.
Orgy Gone Wrong: US Yacht Mogul Robbed and Killed in Luxurious Madrid Hotel After Being Promised Sex

08:23 GMT 29.12.2021
View of the Palace Hotel in Madrid (Spain)
 View of the Palace Hotel in Madrid (Spain) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / ciukes / View of the Palace Hotel in Madrid (Spain)
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Initially, the death of the ex-CEO of the shipyard Hijos de J. Barreras, Jose Rosado, was declared to be related to natural causes as police discovered his body with no signs of abuse in Madrid's Westin Palace Hotel in late October.
Spanish police have declared the death of Jose Rosado, a New Jersey-born yacht mogul, a homicide that appears to have been masterminded by "two or three" people drugging him at a bar and luring him into a suite, promising sex.

"Depressant substances were found in his body that, mixed with alcohol, were the ones that killed him", police told the Spanish newspaper El País.

It is suspected that Rosado was killed in a so-called "chemical submission" attack and robbed afterwards, as police detected that some of his belongings went missing after his death.
The conclusion followed the initial estimation that Rosado died of natural causes because the authorities found no signs of abuse on his breathless body when it was discovered at the Westin Palace Hotel in late October.
Yet, shortly after Rosado's death, charges from his credit card started emerging, triggering suspicions. On Monday, the authorities took two men into custody, a 39-year-old Romanian with nine previous arrests, and a 29-year-old Moroccan with 17 arrests for what police described as "similar events". They have reportedly been charged with homicide, robbery with violence, and fraud.
Originally from New Jersey, Rosado lived in Miami and was the CEO of Spain's largest private yacht company, Hijos de J. Barreras.
