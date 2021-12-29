https://sputniknews.com/20211229/opposition-netizens-mock-indias-andhra-bjp-chief-for-promising-cheap-liquor-if-voted-into-power-1091882327.html
Opposition, Netizens Mock India's Andhra BJP Chief for Promising Cheap Liquor If Voted Into Power
Opposition, Netizens Mock India's Andhra BJP Chief for Promising Cheap Liquor If Voted Into Power
The Andhra Pradesh state government had increased liquor prices by 75 percent to control alcohol consumption. Yet, on 28 December the government issued an... 29.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-29T12:15+0000
2021-12-29T12:15+0000
2021-12-29T12:15+0000
andhra pradesh
politics
politics
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
politics
controversy
liquor
politics
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105284/84/1052848477_0:128:4081:2423_1920x0_80_0_0_5d917362a9f58a9210487d66e01f7344.jpg
The state unit chief of India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh is being mocked by opposition parties and netizens after promising to provide the public liquor at cheap rates if his party is voted into power.Addressing the public in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, BJP politician Somu Veerraju said: "Vote for the BJP and we will sell you liquor at INR 75 ($1) and if the revenue improves further, we will provide you liquor even at INR 50 ($0.67)".Referring to Veerraju's promise to the general public, Srinivas B.V., the chief of the youth wing of India'a main opposition party, Congress, took a dig at the BJP's old promise to voters in which the party had assured the public at large of witnessing "Achche Din" (Good Days) if it came to power. While mocking Veerraju's promise, All India Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Mahua Moitra termed it a "brilliant" poll plan, saying: "What next? Side order of bovine kebabs?"Sharing the video of Veerraju’s public address, Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi acting president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao took a dig at the BJP while remarking that the party has stooped to "a new low".A number of netizens have also mocked the BJP's state unit chief, with some advising him to change his name, while others said that this promise will tempt people to move to Andhra Pradesh.
andhra pradesh
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105284/84/1052848477_0:0:3883:2912_1920x0_80_0_0_5878df63c71b9a7f5d891142835a171a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
andhra pradesh, politics, politics, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, politics, controversy, liquor, politics, india
Opposition, Netizens Mock India's Andhra BJP Chief for Promising Cheap Liquor If Voted Into Power
The Andhra Pradesh state government had increased liquor prices by 75 percent to control alcohol consumption. Yet, on 28 December the government issued an order to rationalise taxes, special margin, and additional excise duty to bring down liquor prices by 15-20 percent.
The state unit chief of India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh is being mocked by opposition parties and netizens after promising to provide the public liquor at cheap rates
if his party is voted into power.
Addressing the public in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, BJP politician Somu Veerraju said: "Vote for the BJP and we will sell you liquor at INR 75 ($1) and if the revenue improves further, we will provide you liquor even at INR 50 ($0.67)".
Referring to Veerraju's promise to the general public, Srinivas B.V., the chief of the youth wing of India'a main opposition party, Congress
, took a dig at the BJP's old promise to voters in which the party had assured the public at large of witnessing "Achche Din" (Good Days) if it came to power.
While mocking Veerraju's promise, All India Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Mahua Moitra termed it a "brilliant" poll plan, saying: "What next? Side order of bovine kebabs?"
Sharing the video of Veerraju’s public address, Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi acting president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao took a dig at the BJP while remarking that the party has stooped to "a new low".
A number of netizens have also mocked the BJP's state unit chief, with some advising him to change his name, while others said that this promise will tempt people to move to Andhra Pradesh.