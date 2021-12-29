https://sputniknews.com/20211229/nfl-icon-john-madden-dies-aged-85-1091875175.html

NFL Icon John Madden Dies Aged 85

NFL Icon John Madden Dies Aged 85

For ten seasons, Madden was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders of the National Football League (NFL), leading them to a Super Bowl XI triumph in 1977.

NFL great John Madden passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85, according to a statement released by the league."On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather."According to Goodell, "nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football."Madden died suddenly, according to the league, although no cause has been given at the moment. It said that the memorial service will be announced shortly.According to Fox News, Madden finished his career with a 103-32-7 record, and his.759 winning percentage is the best among NFL coaches who have coached more than 100 games.Madden also had a highly successful television career, receiving an astonishing 16 Emmy Awards for outstanding sports analyst/personality and covering 11 Super Bowls for four networks.Madden became a household name, as he was also involved in the restaurant business, shopping, beer and was perhaps even more widely known for the EA Sports "Madden NFL" football videogame series.

