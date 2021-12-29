https://sputniknews.com/20211229/moscow-court-dissolves-human-rights-centre-memorial-1091886883.html

Moscow Court Dissolves Human Rights Centre Memorial

Moscow Court Dissolves Human Rights Centre Memorial

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Moscow City Court on Wednesday ruled to shut down the Memorial Human Rights Centre ( which is recognised as a foreign agent in Russia)... 29.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-29T13:06+0000

2021-12-29T13:06+0000

2021-12-29T13:06+0000

memorial

russia

court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104466/94/1044669439_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_285984c9d1499f313090296e302f5c27.jpg

Memorial Chairman Alexander Cherkasov said that the organisation was useful to the state.One of the group's lawyers said the case was "of a political nature" and likened it to trials of Soviet dissidents.In November, the Prosecutor General's office and Moscow Prosecutor's office accused the rights group of justifying terrorism in its publications and violating the "foreign agents" law by repeatedly failing to mark its materials with a relevant warning.On Tuesday, the Russian Supreme Court ruled to dissolve Memorial International for breaking the law on foreign agents and portraying the Soviet Union as a terrorist state. Among other activities, Memorial also tried to obtain the status of political prisoner for jihadists affiliated with Hizb ut-Tahrir*.*Hizb ut-Tahrir is a terror group banned in Russia and many other countries

vot tak Excellent news. 1

koursk koursk with poutine instead of Brezhnev, Chernenko, or Gorbachev, the public finances of the Soviet Union would have been better managed, and the billionaire gang, which controls the Nato Zone, could never have imposed their wishes on the ussr , and in the russian federation which would have remained soviet *** it is under the pressure of the NATO mafia cartel that gorbi had to construct this aberration *** in NATO jargon, human rights means protection of the interests of billionaires *** thank you to the moscow municipal court for shutting down this temple of glorification of the jet set, and that all russian cities will get rid of it if these horrors exist there *** to put an end in russia with these high pranks force in nato zone, the Moscow premises could be used for example by an association for the defense of the values of the general interest 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

memorial, russia, court