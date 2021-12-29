https://sputniknews.com/20211229/mexico-mulls-halting-crude-exports-in-2023-1091891065.html

Mexico Mulls Halting Crude Exports in 2023

Mexico Mulls Halting Crude Exports in 2023

Mexico considers stopping its crude oil exports in 2023, a move, which is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s goal to reach self-sufficiency in fuel production, Bloomberg has reported

Mexico is considering stopping its crude oil exports in 2023, a move, which is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s goal to reach self-sufficiency in fuel production, Bloomberg has reported.According to Bloomberg, by scrapping crude oil exports Mexico seeks to expand domestic production of gasoline and diesel on its own, something that the Latin American country now mostly imports from US refiners.The news outlet recalled that at its peak in 2004, the company sold nearly 1.9 million barrels a day to global refineries, including in Japan and India, also taking part in OPEC meetings as an observer.Rosanety Barrios, a former Energy Ministry official under ex-Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, told the news network that Pemex’s pledge “seems impossible” to him because the refineries “are not capable of operating at 80%”. US refiners, in contrast, typically operate at more than 90% of capacity.Nieto added that another hurdle could be Pemex’s plan to implement the task all by itself without studying the expertise of foreign partners “so that if something doesn’t go as expected, there is no cushion”.

