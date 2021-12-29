Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/iraqi-prime-minister-confirms-complete-pull-out-of-intl-troops-from-country-1091895978.html
Iraqi Prime Minister Confirms Complete Pull Out of Int'l Troops From Country
Iraqi Prime Minister Confirms Complete Pull Out of Int'l Troops From Country
Iraqi Prime Minister said on Wednesday that the military contingent of the US-led international coalition has completely withdrawn from the country, and that Iraqi forces are capable of countering terrorism on their own.
2021-12-29T20:40+0000
2021-12-29T20:45+0000
military & intelligence
us
iraq
troops
terrorism
coalition
foreign troops
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081963929_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_979d9abab2242e74d440dd03628d8d3c.jpg
"The Coalition have fully completed their combat role after transfer of personnel and material outside Iraq. Going forward, their role will be to advise and assist our security forces per the outcome of the Strategic Dialogue," Al-Kadhimi wrote on Twitter.The official thanked the coalition and added that the Iraqi armed forces are ready to protect the people against Daesh*.On December 22, spokesman for Iraq's Joint Operations Command Tahsin al-Khafaji said that combat units of the international coalition had left the country except for military advisers who stayed in Iraq. The withdrawal of troops was completed ahead of the December 31 deadline.In late August, US President Joe Biden said that after December 31, American troops will switch to training Iraqi forces and assisting them in fighting what remains of Daesh.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/former-us-ambassador-to-iraq-admits-trial-of-saddam-hussein-was-flawed-1091888172.html
us
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081963929_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a015f4c99ef146912c02ce9c4b34e0c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, us, iraq, troops, terrorism, coalition, foreign troops

Iraqi Prime Minister Confirms Complete Pull Out of Int'l Troops From Country

20:40 GMT 29.12.2021 (Updated: 20:45 GMT 29.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Ali Abdul HassanIn this March 27, 2020 file photo, U.S. soldiers stand guard during the hand over ceremony of Qayyarah Airfield, Iraqi Security Forces, in the south of Mosul, Iraq.
In this March 27, 2020 file photo, U.S. soldiers stand guard during the hand over ceremony of Qayyarah Airfield, Iraqi Security Forces, in the south of Mosul, Iraq. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / Ali Abdul Hassan
Subscribe
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Wednesday that the military contingent of the US-led international coalition has completely withdrawn from the country, and that Iraqi forces are capable of countering terrorism on their own.
"The Coalition have fully completed their combat role after transfer of personnel and material outside Iraq. Going forward, their role will be to advise and assist our security forces per the outcome of the Strategic Dialogue," Al-Kadhimi wrote on Twitter.
The official thanked the coalition and added that the Iraqi armed forces are ready to protect the people against Daesh*.
On December 22, spokesman for Iraq's Joint Operations Command Tahsin al-Khafaji said that combat units of the international coalition had left the country except for military advisers who stayed in Iraq. The withdrawal of troops was completed ahead of the December 31 deadline.
In this Dec. 6, 2006 file photo, former Iraq leader Saddam Hussein sits in court in Baghdad, Iraq, during the Anfal trial against him - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
Former US Ambassador to Iraq Admits Trial of Saddam Hussein Was Flawed
13:32 GMT
In late August, US President Joe Biden said that after December 31, American troops will switch to training Iraqi forces and assisting them in fighting what remains of Daesh.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
701000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:40 GMTIraqi Prime Minister Confirms Complete Pull Out of Int'l Troops From Country
20:36 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Trial Judge Asks Jury to Continue Deliberations Through New Year's Day - Report
19:42 GMTWashington Requires Students to Provide Negative COVID-19 Test to Attend Classes
19:33 GMTNorth Korea’s Kim Jong-un Barely Recognizable After Losing More Weight - Photo
19:32 GMTMTG Calls African American Festival Kwanzaa a ‘Fake Religion Created by a Psychopath’
19:16 GMTHillary-Kamala Sismance? Why Asking Clinton's Counsel May Not Have Been Harris' Best Idea
19:05 GMTSouth Africa U-Turns on Lifting COVID Rules Under ‘Political Pressure’
18:51 GMTUS Spy Plane Reporteldy Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Ukraine to Gather Intelligence
18:50 GMTJames Webb Telescope is 'Blooming Like a Flower' in Space, NASA Says
18:20 GMTPutin: Russia Will Start Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream 2 as Soon as Europe Decides
18:16 GMTEx-UN Expert: Stop Lying, Pentagon's War Budget Has Nothing to Do With US 'Defence'
17:59 GMTBiden, Putin Will Have Phone Call on Thursday
17:54 GMTKamala Harris Reportedly Seeks Policy Advice From Financial, Tech CEOs
17:51 GMTBlinken: US to Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO on Diplomatic Engagements With Russia
17:44 GMTCDC Chief Says US Halved COVID-19 Quarantine Time as That's What People Will Tolerate
16:30 GMTHindu Army Warns US Food Chain KFC Against Serving Only Halal Food in India - Video
16:21 GMTElon Musk Reveals Who Mysterious Creator of Bitcoin Might Be
16:18 GMTCDC: US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Booster Shots for 12-15 Year Olds
16:11 GMTJohnson Claims 9 in 10 Critical Patients Have Not Had COVID-19 Booster
16:11 GMTBrent Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 26