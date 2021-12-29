https://sputniknews.com/20211229/incoming-nyc-comptroller-who-vowed-to-defund-police-to-have-nypd-security-detail-1091881859.html

Incoming NYC Comptroller Who Vowed to 'Defund Police' to Have NYPD Security Detail

Incoming NYC Comptroller Who Vowed to 'Defund Police' to Have NYPD Security Detail

Incoming NYC Comptroller Brad Lander is taking an NYPD security detail despite him remaining a vocal defund-the-police advocate, the New York Post has reported.

2021-12-29T10:00+0000

2021-12-29T10:00+0000

2021-12-29T10:00+0000

mass protests

us

new york city

new york police department (nypd)

george floyd

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091880232_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_509a95b8b942c8845e48180b97b21783.jpg

Incoming NYC Comptroller Brad Lander is taking an NYPD security detail despite him remaining a vocal defund-the-police advocate, the New York Post has reported.The newspaper also cited an unnamed NYPD source as calling the 52-year-old outgoing Brooklyn Democratic councilman "the guy who hates the cops". According to the insider: "If you don't like cops, don't use them".The most recent crime statistics released by the NYPD indicate that shootings, murders, and auto grand larceny have all almost doubled in New York City compared to 2019.As for the source's claims, they came after Lander said in June he was "disturbed that this agreement [NYC's annual spending bill] increases the NYPD budget by nearly $200 million and increases headcount at both NYPD and the DOC [Department of Corrections]".In June 2020, Lander focused on his "commitment to working to defund the NYPD" in an open after protests surrounding George Floyd's murder rocked the US. In the letter, he specifically called for reducing the NYPD's budget by $1 billion.Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, was killed by white police officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 25 May 2020 after a store clerk suspected the man might have used a counterfeit $20 bill.Floyd's death sparked mass protests across the US and abroad, with people demanding a crackdown on police brutality and racial hatred. Chauvin was convicted on three charges, including one count of second-degree unintentional murder, and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

https://sputniknews.com/20210710/gop-releases-clip-to-prove-democrats-have-been-pushing-to-defund-the-police-1083353756.html

vot tak Promoting the standard fascist drama queen cop smears against a cop critic now, eh, limbaugh wannabee? Thumbs down. 0

vot tak For those unaware of what the nypd is, I recomend the film "Serpico" from the 1970s. It is still very relevant, very little has changed with those disgusting gangsters. Defund. Investigate. Prosecute. Hang, imprison, as appropriate. And do the same to their gaddamned propagandists. 0

2

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

mass protests, us, new york city, new york police department (nypd), george floyd