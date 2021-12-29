https://sputniknews.com/20211229/incoming-nyc-comptroller-who-vowed-to-defund-police-to-have-nypd-security-detail-1091881859.html
Incoming NYC Comptroller Brad Lander is taking an NYPD security detail despite him remaining a vocal defund-the-police advocate, the New York Post has reported.
vot tak
Promoting the standard fascist drama queen cop smears against a cop critic now, eh, limbaugh wannabee? Thumbs down.
0
vot tak
For those unaware of what the nypd is, I recomend the film "Serpico" from the 1970s. It is still very relevant, very little has changed with those disgusting gangsters. Defund. Investigate. Prosecute. Hang, imprison, as appropriate. And do the same to their gaddamned propagandists.
0
2
Incoming NYC Comptroller Who Vowed to 'Defund Police' to Have NYPD Security Detail
In June 2020, then-Brooklyn Democratic councilman Brad Lander wrote an open letter titled "My commitment to working to defund" the New York Police Department. In the letter, he specifically wrote that he is "fighting for $1 billion in cuts to the NYPD this year".
Incoming NYC Comptroller Brad Lander is taking an NYPD security detail despite him remaining a vocal defund-the-police advocate, the New York Post has reported.
The newspaper also cited an unnamed NYPD source as calling the 52-year-old outgoing Brooklyn Democratic councilman "the guy who hates the cops". According to the insider: "If you don't like cops, don't use them".
"Crime is at an all time high and now you're going to give him 12 to 14 cops? You've gotta give them vacation, sick time. All that for this guy, who nobody really knows. Would anyone know him if he was walking down the street?", the source added.
The most recent crime statistics released by the NYPD indicate that shootings, murders, and auto grand larceny have all almost doubled in New York City compared to 2019.
As for the source's claims, they came after Lander said in June he was "disturbed that this agreement [NYC's annual spending bill] increases the NYPD budget by nearly $200 million and increases headcount at both NYPD and the DOC [Department of Corrections]".
"All neighbourhoods need and deserve to be safe, and we must confront rising levels of gun violence. But NYC already has more police officers per capita than nearly every large American city", the 52-year-old pointed out, adding that the money should instead be allocated for social services like housing and mental health care.
In June 2020, Lander focused on his "commitment to working to defund the NYPD" in an open after protests surrounding George Floyd's murder
rocked the US. In the letter, he specifically called for reducing the NYPD's budget by $1 billion.
Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, was killed by white police officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 25 May 2020 after a store clerk suspected the man might have used a counterfeit $20 bill.
Floyd's death sparked mass protests across the US and abroad
, with people demanding a crackdown on police brutality and racial hatred. Chauvin was convicted on three charges, including one count of second-degree unintentional murder, and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.