Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/hindu-army-warns-us-food-chain-kfc-against-serving-only-halal-food-in-india---video-1091889630.html
Hindu Army Warns US Food Chain KFC Against Serving Only Halal Food in India - Video
Hindu Army Warns US Food Chain KFC Against Serving Only Halal Food in India - Video
In recent months, social media has been abuzz with a campaign against halal food, as people accuse restaurants and food chains of taking a biased approach... 29.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-29T16:30+0000
2021-12-29T16:30+0000
delhi
kfc
punjab
muslim
food
hinduism
halal
kerala
hindu sena
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107831/65/1078316502_0:0:1033:581_1920x0_80_0_0_69cad35659a618b25fec594a14f86802.jpg
Hindu Sena or Hindu Army, a right-wing group, has threatened the fast food chain KFC across Delhi with severe consequences if they omit "jhatka" (a practice of killing an animal with a single strike) cut meat from their menu from 1 January 2022.On Wednesday, the group put up posters with a list of demands on the gates of restaurants in Delhi."Hundreds of Hindu meat sellers have to shut their businesses as these food outlets mandated that they will only purchase halal meat. Halal certification is mandatory to supply raw meat to these outlets, due to which the work of Hindu meat sellers is ending", Vishnu Gupta, president of Hindu Sena, told Sputnik.Gupta said they had also issued a warning to other food chains and five-star hotels and asked them to include non-halal meat in their menus to respect the Hindu faith and culture.Hindus and Sikhs in India prefer jhatka meat, while Muslims vastly prefer halal.Similar controversies were reported earlier this year in which Hindu groups accused the food delivery platform Zomato and fast food chain McDonald's of serving only halal food.In January, Delhi's municipal corporations had made it mandatory for all restaurants to prominently display whether the meat they are serving is halal or jhatka. Earlier this month, the National Commission for Minorities asked the Punjab government to issue an order to all restaurants to display the types of meat they serve. In the southern Indian state of Kerala, Christian and Hindu outfits have launched a campaign against Muslim eateries, accusing them of serving saliva-mixed food to customers.
delhi
punjab
kerala
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107831/65/1078316502_128:0:903:581_1920x0_80_0_0_d2c96ac92f088e24238f23765e077a31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
delhi, kfc, punjab, muslim, food, hinduism, halal, kerala, hindu sena, india

Hindu Army Warns US Food Chain KFC Against Serving Only Halal Food in India - Video

16:30 GMT 29.12.2021
© Sputnik / KFC Kashmir
KFC Kashmir - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© Sputnik /
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
In recent months, social media has been abuzz with a campaign against halal food, as people accuse restaurants and food chains of taking a biased approach towards Hindus. Authorities in Punjab and Delhi have asked hotels to mention if meat is “halal” or “jhatka”.
Hindu Sena or Hindu Army, a right-wing group, has threatened the fast food chain KFC across Delhi with severe consequences if they omit "jhatka" (a practice of killing an animal with a single strike) cut meat from their menu from 1 January 2022.
On Wednesday, the group put up posters with a list of demands on the gates of restaurants in Delhi.
© Photo : Hindu SenaHindu Sena Members Protesting in front of KFC, Delhi
Hindu Sena Members Protesting in front of KFC, Delhi - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
Hindu Sena Members Protesting in front of KFC, Delhi
© Photo : Hindu Sena
"Hundreds of Hindu meat sellers have to shut their businesses as these food outlets mandated that they will only purchase halal meat. Halal certification is mandatory to supply raw meat to these outlets, due to which the work of Hindu meat sellers is ending", Vishnu Gupta, president of Hindu Sena, told Sputnik.
Gupta said they had also issued a warning to other food chains and five-star hotels and asked them to include non-halal meat in their menus to respect the Hindu faith and culture.

"Muslims do not eat non-halal meat. Several people of the Hindu religion do not eat halal meat. If they can respect Islam, what are the problems in extending the same respect to Hindus? We will not allow KFC to run from next month", Gupta added.

Hindus and Sikhs in India prefer jhatka meat, while Muslims vastly prefer halal.
Similar controversies were reported earlier this year in which Hindu groups accused the food delivery platform Zomato and fast food chain McDonald's of serving only halal food.
In January, Delhi's municipal corporations had made it mandatory for all restaurants to prominently display whether the meat they are serving is halal or jhatka.
Earlier this month, the National Commission for Minorities asked the Punjab government to issue an order to all restaurants to display the types of meat they serve.
In the southern Indian state of Kerala, Christian and Hindu outfits have launched a campaign against Muslim eateries, accusing them of serving saliva-mixed food to customers.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:30 GMTHindu Army Warns US Food Chain KFC Against Serving Only Halal Food in India - Video
16:21 GMTElon Musk Reveals Who Mysterious Creator of Bitcoin Might Be
16:11 GMTJohnson Claims 9 in 10 Critical Patients Have Not Had COVID-19 Booster
16:11 GMTBrent Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 26
15:21 GMTPsaki Attempts to Explain Biden's 'No Federal Solution' Remarks But Only Seems to Make Matters Worse
15:05 GMTMexico Mulls Halting Crude Exports in 2023
15:02 GMTSeveral Norwegian Newspapers Halt Publication After Cyberattack on Major Media Group
14:55 GMTIsraeli Military Rolls Out Scenarios to Strike Iran, But Doubts Consequences
14:38 GMTIndonesian Military Discovers Replica of Chinese Tank Floating in Sea - Photos, Video
14:20 GMTIran’s Water Problem Led Crocodiles to Turn on Humans, Media Says
14:18 GMTWHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
14:09 GMTCalifornia Becomes First US State to Record Over 5Mln COVID-19 Cases
13:48 GMTRussia Conducts Tests of S-500 Anti-Missile Defence Systems in Arctic Region, Source Says
13:32 GMTFormer US Ambassador to Iraq Admits Trial of Saddam Hussein Was Flawed
13:28 GMTMan in India’s Puducherry Climbs Tree to Avoid COVID Vaccine - Video
13:28 GMTPoll: One Third of Americans Consider Biden's Electoral Victory as Illegitimate
13:24 GMTBeijing Pledges Proactive Fiscal Steps to Shore Up Chinese Economy Next Year
13:23 GMTBelarusian Embassy to Request Information From UK Authorities on Attack Against Diplomat
13:07 GMTUK Labour Party Warns Government Against 'Rushing Into' Cutting COVID-19 Isolation Times
13:06 GMTMoscow Court Dissolves Human Rights Centre Memorial