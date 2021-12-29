Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/hillary-kamala-sismance-why-asking-clintons-counsel-may-not-have-been-harris-best-idea-1091892658.html
Hillary-Kamala Sismance? Why Asking Clinton's Counsel May Not Have Been Harris' Best Idea
Hillary-Kamala Sismance? Why Asking Clinton's Counsel May Not Have Been Harris' Best Idea
US Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly sought counsel of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton while trying to deal with plummeting approval rating.
2021-12-29T19:16+0000
2021-12-29T19:15+0000
joe biden
bill clinton
michelle obama
world
us
opinion
hillary clinton
approval rating
democratic party
kamala harris
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107954/60/1079546068_0:204:2917:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_d021694b2569f3f88103f2b0b1a7f8b1.jpg
Since arriving in Washington, Vice President Kamala Harris has sought the counsel of Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee, The New York Times reported on 23 December. According to the newspaper, "the two speak every few months on the phone", while in November, Hillary Clinton visited VP Harris in her West Wing office.Harris has found herself under growing criticism over her vice presidential performance. The veep's approval rating fell to a miserable 28 percent in November. She has also faced an exodus of her staff members, who cited a toxic workplace atmosphere earlier this year. At the same time, Kamala's allies complain that she is treated as an afterthought in Biden's White House: on some occasions she was either sidelined in discussions and decision-making or not mentioned in the White House's press releases, according to the NYT.“There is a double standard; it’s sadly alive and well”, Hillary Clinton told the NYT, commenting on the issue. “A lot of what is being used to judge her, just like it was to judge me, or the women who ran in 2020, or everybody else, is really colored by that”.'In Politics Admitting You Have a Problem May be Used Against You'"In life, the first step in solving a problem is admitting that you have one", says Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel. "However, in politics, admitting that you have a problem invites unwelcome focus from rivals, from enemies and from the punditry, likely increasing your vulnerability rather than helping your standing".Ortel believes that if it is true Harris turned to Hillary Clinton for help with her obvious popularity problem, "this is yet another example of bad judgment".One might question Hillary's sincerity in offering assistance to Kamala Harris, given the latest rumours of Clinton's willingness to run again. In mid-December, American journalist Joe Concha presumed in his op-ed for The Hill that "2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is an interesting prospect to consider when looking for a viable candidate, particularly if an 80-something President Biden decides not to seek a second term". A day earlier, former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly on 14 December presumed that Clinton "wants to run for president again" since she "knows the Biden administration is falling apart".According to Ortel, it's probable that Hillary is seeking to throw her hat in the ring again: "[She] seems obsessed with becoming president, despite having atrocious interpersonal skills and a poor record in management at national level over almost three decades," he says.He believes, though, that Hillary Clinton should try "queen-making" if she wants to stay in politics. However, Kamala Harris does not seem to be the right pick in this case, according to the analyst.'If Harris Were Smart, She Would Encourage Michelle Obama to Replace Her'It is hardly surprising that Kamala Harris is facing trouble in Biden's White House, according to the Wall Street analyst: "In the first presidential debate, Harris savaged Biden and likely angered Jill Biden in ways that have not been forgiven; as vice president, she has failed at every turn particularly with the southern border that is an obvious and dangerous open set of wounds".It's unclear who is mentoring Harris for the long term or which power clan she belongs to, Ortel notes.According to CNBC, Tina Flournoy has been subjected to criticism by Harris' longtime allies, outside confidants, and donors for blocking them from the veep and thus contributing to Harris' apparent isolation. Flournoy was also blamed for rampant dysfunction in the vice president's office.However, Bill Clinton shredded these allegations in his 1 July interview with CNBC, insisting that Flournoy had made it easier, not harder, for [him] to advance [his] philanthropic work and [his] post-presidential activities, and keep in touch with [his] friends".Meanwhile, in July, a group of the Democratic Party's most influential women met for dinner at a home in Washington, DC "to game out how to defend Vice President Kamala Harris and her chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, against a torrent of bad press", Axios revealed on 5 August. According to the media outlet, the host was Kiki McLean, a Democratic public affairs expert and former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton.Axios reported that McLean's guests included Harris confidant Minyon Moore; two former DNC officials, Donna Brazile and Leah Daughtry; Biden adviser and leader of his outside group, Stephanie Cutter; former Hillary Clinton spokeswomen and Democratic strategists Adrienne Elrod and Karen Finney; and former Obama White House Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri.Nevertheless, despite all these efforts and with a thin record of accomplishment, Harris looks weaker by the day, according to Ortel.The vice president is apparently also suffering from Biden's blunders, especially after the president failed to pass his signature Build Back Better Act this year and claimed that there is no federal solution for the COVID pandemic, thus washing his hands of his election promise to stop the coronavirus, the analyst says.
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/laugh-out-loud-comedy-internet-reels-as-vp-harris-calls-democracy-biggest-us-security-threat---1091832287.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/trump-clinton-2024-rematch-may-cement-hillarys-reputation-as-a-three-time-loser-analyst-says-1091674964.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/vp-kamala-harris-faces-plummeting-ratings-amid-intense-scrutiny-as-second-in-command-1091814803.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/her-failing-not-an-option-vp-harris-leans-on-black-womens-support-amid-toxic-management-reports-1091356951.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/kamala-harris-laments-dc-bubble-prevents-her-from-staying-in-touch-with-peoples-needs-1091793866.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107954/60/1079546068_93:0:2824:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ff2cba944c12f483a6004ca5e15c440a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, bill clinton, michelle obama, world, us, opinion, hillary clinton, approval rating, democratic party, kamala harris, 2024 us presidential elections

Hillary-Kamala Sismance? Why Asking Clinton's Counsel May Not Have Been Harris' Best Idea

19:16 GMT 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini/InvisionFormer secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary "Hillary" at the DGA New York Theater on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in New York.
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary Hillary at the DGA New York Theater on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Despite Hillary Clinton's help and support from the Democratic Party's most influential women, Vice President Kamala Harris looks weaker by the day, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel says, suggesting that Harris might have to encourage a more charismatic Democrat to take her place.
Since arriving in Washington, Vice President Kamala Harris has sought the counsel of Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee, The New York Times reported on 23 December. According to the newspaper, "the two speak every few months on the phone", while in November, Hillary Clinton visited VP Harris in her West Wing office.
Harris has found herself under growing criticism over her vice presidential performance. The veep's approval rating fell to a miserable 28 percent in November. She has also faced an exodus of her staff members, who cited a toxic workplace atmosphere earlier this year. At the same time, Kamala's allies complain that she is treated as an afterthought in Biden's White House: on some occasions she was either sidelined in discussions and decision-making or not mentioned in the White House's press releases, according to the NYT.
“There is a double standard; it’s sadly alive and well”, Hillary Clinton told the NYT, commenting on the issue. “A lot of what is being used to judge her, just like it was to judge me, or the women who ran in 2020, or everybody else, is really colored by that”.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a holiday celebration for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), at the Hotel Washington, in Washington, U.S, December 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
‘Laugh Out Loud Comedy’: Internet Reels as VP Harris Calls ‘Democracy’ Biggest US Security Threat
27 December, 11:36 GMT

'In Politics Admitting You Have a Problem May be Used Against You'

"In life, the first step in solving a problem is admitting that you have one", says Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel. "However, in politics, admitting that you have a problem invites unwelcome focus from rivals, from enemies and from the punditry, likely increasing your vulnerability rather than helping your standing".
Ortel believes that if it is true Harris turned to Hillary Clinton for help with her obvious popularity problem, "this is yet another example of bad judgment".

"Hillary is not exactly the first person I think of as being naturally popular nor is her record in providing advice on many topics seen as being good or helpful", he notes. "Finally, who leaked this to the media? Perhaps Harris is that stupid, but I suspect Hillary's team did so".

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
Trump-Clinton 2024 Rematch May Cement Hillary's Reputation as a Three-Time Loser, Analyst Says
20 December, 19:13 GMT
One might question Hillary's sincerity in offering assistance to Kamala Harris, given the latest rumours of Clinton's willingness to run again. In mid-December, American journalist Joe Concha presumed in his op-ed for The Hill that "2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is an interesting prospect to consider when looking for a viable candidate, particularly if an 80-something President Biden decides not to seek a second term". A day earlier, former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly on 14 December presumed that Clinton "wants to run for president again" since she "knows the Biden administration is falling apart".
According to Ortel, it's probable that Hillary is seeking to throw her hat in the ring again: "[She] seems obsessed with becoming president, despite having atrocious interpersonal skills and a poor record in management at national level over almost three decades," he says.
He believes, though, that Hillary Clinton should try "queen-making" if she wants to stay in politics. However, Kamala Harris does not seem to be the right pick in this case, according to the analyst.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaking about migrants heading to the U.S. at a news conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei during her visit to Guatemala City, Guatemala June 7, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
VP Kamala Harris Faces Plummeting Ratings Amid Intense Scrutiny as ‘Second-In-Command’
26 December, 13:49 GMT

'If Harris Were Smart, She Would Encourage Michelle Obama to Replace Her'

It is hardly surprising that Kamala Harris is facing trouble in Biden's White House, according to the Wall Street analyst: "In the first presidential debate, Harris savaged Biden and likely angered Jill Biden in ways that have not been forgiven; as vice president, she has failed at every turn particularly with the southern border that is an obvious and dangerous open set of wounds".
It's unclear who is mentoring Harris for the long term or which power clan she belongs to, Ortel notes.

"Early on, some argued she is an Obama ally", he says, adding that at the same time, Kamala tapped a longtime Bill Clinton aide, Tina Flournoy, as her chief of staff.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to troops as she visits the USS Tulsa in Singapore, August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
'Failing Not An Option': VP Harris Relies on Black Women's Support Amid 'Toxic Management' Claims
8 December, 15:22 GMT
According to CNBC, Tina Flournoy has been subjected to criticism by Harris' longtime allies, outside confidants, and donors for blocking them from the veep and thus contributing to Harris' apparent isolation. Flournoy was also blamed for rampant dysfunction in the vice president's office.
However, Bill Clinton shredded these allegations in his 1 July interview with CNBC, insisting that Flournoy had made it easier, not harder, for [him] to advance [his] philanthropic work and [his] post-presidential activities, and keep in touch with [his] friends".
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announces the Biden-Harris Administration’s Electric Vehicle Charging Action Plan during a visit to Prince George's County Brandywine Maintenance Facility in Brandywine, Maryland, U.S., December 13, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
Kamala Harris Laments DC ‘Bubble’ Prevents Her From 'Staying in Touch' With People’s Needs
25 December, 12:46 GMT
Meanwhile, in July, a group of the Democratic Party's most influential women met for dinner at a home in Washington, DC "to game out how to defend Vice President Kamala Harris and her chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, against a torrent of bad press", Axios revealed on 5 August. According to the media outlet, the host was Kiki McLean, a Democratic public affairs expert and former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton.
Axios reported that McLean's guests included Harris confidant Minyon Moore; two former DNC officials, Donna Brazile and Leah Daughtry; Biden adviser and leader of his outside group, Stephanie Cutter; former Hillary Clinton spokeswomen and Democratic strategists Adrienne Elrod and Karen Finney; and former Obama White House Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri.
Nevertheless, despite all these efforts and with a thin record of accomplishment, Harris looks weaker by the day, according to Ortel.
The vice president is apparently also suffering from Biden's blunders, especially after the president failed to pass his signature Build Back Better Act this year and claimed that there is no federal solution for the COVID pandemic, thus washing his hands of his election promise to stop the coronavirus, the analyst says.

"If Harris were smart she would exit now, perhaps to encourage Michelle Obama to replace her and try to mitigate negative effects in 2022 midterms from an expected Republican tsunami", Ortel concludes.

000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:42 GMTWashington Requires Students to Provide Negative COVID-19 Test to Attend Classes
19:33 GMTNorth Korea’s Kim Jong-un Barely Recognizable After Losing More Weight - Photo
19:32 GMTMTG Calls African American Festival Kwanzaa a ‘Fake Religion Created by a Psychopath’
19:16 GMTHillary-Kamala Sismance? Why Asking Clinton's Counsel May Not Have Been Harris' Best Idea
19:05 GMTSouth Africa U-Turns on Lifting COVID Rules Under ‘Political Pressure’
18:51 GMTUS Spy Plane Reporteldy Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Ukraine to Gather Intelligence
18:50 GMTJames Webb Telescope is 'Blooming Like a Flower' in Space, NASA Says
18:20 GMTPutin: Russia Will Start Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream 2 as Soon as Europe Decides
18:16 GMTEx-UN Expert: Stop Lying, Pentagon's War Budget Has Nothing to Do With US 'Defence'
17:59 GMTBiden, Putin Will Have Phone Call on Thursday
17:54 GMTKamala Harris Reportedly Seeks Policy Advice From Financial, Tech CEOs
17:51 GMTBlinken: US to Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO on Diplomatic Engagements With Russia
17:44 GMTCDC Chief Says US Halved COVID-19 Quarantine Time as That's What People Will Tolerate
16:30 GMTHindu Army Warns US Food Chain KFC Against Serving Only Halal Food in India - Video
16:21 GMTElon Musk Reveals Who Mysterious Creator of Bitcoin Might Be
16:18 GMTCDC: US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Booster Shots for 12-15 Year Olds
16:11 GMTJohnson Claims 9 in 10 Critical Patients Have Not Had COVID-19 Booster
16:11 GMTBrent Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 26
15:21 GMTPsaki Attempts to Explain Biden's 'No Federal Solution' Remarks But Only Seems to Make Matters Worse
15:05 GMTMexico Mulls Halting Crude Exports in 2023