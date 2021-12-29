Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/glory-glorybarca-cristiano-ronaldo-contacted-xavi-over-transfer-to-barcelona-media-says-1091885038.html
Glory, Glory…Barca: Cristiano Ronaldo Contacted Xavi Over Transfer to Barcelona, Media Says
Glory, Glory…Barca: Cristiano Ronaldo Contacted Xavi Over Transfer to Barcelona, Media Says
Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at Manchester United and wants to leave to join Barcelona, the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo has reported, citing its sources. According to the outlet, the 36-year-old has contacted Barcelona manager Xavi via defender Gerard Pique.
2021-12-29T12:21+0000
2021-12-29T12:21+0000
barcelona
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
premier league
sport
xavi hernandez
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091856440_0:0:2799:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_ab20332750c324bb043c2807ca7c0bda.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at Manchester United and wants to leave to join Barcelona, the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo has reported, citing its sources. According to the outlet, the 36-year-old has contacted Barcelona manager Xavi via defender Gerard Pique.Ronaldo is frustrated with the Red Devils' performance this season and doesn't have trust in the club's interim manager Ralf Rangnick, the newspaper writes. The athlete knows that Barcelona, which is undergoing changes under Xavi, is looking for a goalscorer. Barcelona's coach, who knows Ronaldo very well as the two faced each other when the Portuguese star was playing for Real Madrid, asked the forward whether he is clear about the positional play, Mundo Deportivo reports.According to the newspaper, the athlete's agent Jorge Mendes has even begun discussing the terms of the potential deal with Barcelona’s new president Joan Laporta. Gerard Pique has reportedly contacted Lionel Messi to ask whether he will be willing to rent out his mansion in Catalonia to his sports nemesis.It should be noted that one has to take this news with a grain of salt as rumours about Ronaldo potentially moving to other clubs have been circulating nonstop ever since he made himself a household name. Media outlets continued to speculate about him when he played for United (in the noughties), Real Madrid, and Juventus.But if the report by Mundo Deportivo turns out to be true, then he will join the list of football "traitors", who joined rival football clubs – Johan Cruyff, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo Nazario, and Luis Figo. The latter joined Real Madrid from Barcelona. He didn't take corners whenever Los Blancos played at Camp Nou as Barcelona fans threw all kinds of missiles – lighters, bottles, beer cups, and even oranges – at him.
barcelona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091856440_319:0:2687:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_c56d178b33ea859a9564e1372d5ef596.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
barcelona, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, premier league, sport, xavi hernandez

Glory, Glory…Barca: Cristiano Ronaldo Contacted Xavi Over Transfer to Barcelona, Media Says

12:21 GMT 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / Jon SuperManchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / Jon Super
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Portuguese striker has returned to Old Trafford 12 years after his departure in what was widely seen as one of the most dramatic transfers in football history, only paling to Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona. Ronaldo was tipped to retire as a United player and begin his managerial career at the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at Manchester United and wants to leave to join Barcelona, the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo has reported, citing its sources. According to the outlet, the 36-year-old has contacted Barcelona manager Xavi via defender Gerard Pique.

Ronaldo is frustrated with the Red Devils' performance this season and doesn't have trust in the club's interim manager Ralf Rangnick, the newspaper writes. The athlete knows that Barcelona, which is undergoing changes under Xavi, is looking for a goalscorer. Barcelona's coach, who knows Ronaldo very well as the two faced each other when the Portuguese star was playing for Real Madrid, asked the forward whether he is clear about the positional play, Mundo Deportivo reports.

According to the newspaper, the athlete's agent Jorge Mendes has even begun discussing the terms of the potential deal with Barcelona’s new president Joan Laporta. Gerard Pique has reportedly contacted Lionel Messi to ask whether he will be willing to rent out his mansion in Catalonia to his sports nemesis.

It should be noted that one has to take this news with a grain of salt as rumours about Ronaldo potentially moving to other clubs have been circulating nonstop ever since he made himself a household name. Media outlets continued to speculate about him when he played for United (in the noughties), Real Madrid, and Juventus.
But if the report by Mundo Deportivo turns out to be true, then he will join the list of football "traitors", who joined rival football clubs – Johan Cruyff, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo Nazario, and Luis Figo. The latter joined Real Madrid from Barcelona. He didn't take corners whenever Los Blancos played at Camp Nou as Barcelona fans threw all kinds of missiles – lighters, bottles, beer cups, and even oranges – at him.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:21 GMTGlory, Glory…Barca: Cristiano Ronaldo Contacted Xavi Over Transfer to Barcelona, Media Says
12:15 GMTOpposition, Netizens Mock India's Andhra BJP Chief for Promising Cheap Liquor If Voted Into Power
12:04 GMTHamas Slams PNA Leader Abbas for Meeting Israeli Defence Minister for First Time in 10 Years
11:58 GMTLawyer: Dems Trying to Deprive Trump of Executive Privilege, But Used It to Cover Up Their Own Flaws
11:20 GMTIndian Traders Fear Losses as Gov't Goes for Stringent Market Curbs Amid COVID Case Surge in Delhi
10:56 GMTFormer US National Security Adviser John Bolton Calls for NATO to 'Stand Up to Russia'
10:35 GMTHasta la Vista…Hollywood Star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Journalist Maria Shriver Finalise Divorce
10:30 GMTBroadway Show 'The Music Man' Cancelled as Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19
10:22 GMTUS Military Budget Hike to 'Support Taiwan' Will Make Few Ripples in Pacific
10:00 GMTIncoming NYC Comptroller Who Vowed to 'Defund Police' to Have NYPD Security Detail
09:57 GMTSaddam Hussein's Lawyers Say American Advisers Influenced Trial, Pressured Defence
09:23 GMTAnother Harry Potter Star Weighs in on Criticism of J.K.Rowling Over Trans Views
09:08 GMTWashington State Lawmakers Offer to Ease Drive-by Shooting Sentencing for Sake of 'Racial Equity'
08:52 GMTNearly 800 Omicron Cases Detected in India, Most in Delhi
08:47 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Baerbock Will Not Attend 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
08:38 GMTForbes: Telegram Founder Tops List of Russian Billionaires Getting Richer in 2021
08:30 GMT2022 May Become 'Year of the Squeeze' for UK Families Due to Soaring Inflation and Higher Taxes
08:23 GMTOrgy Gone Wrong: US Yacht Mogul Robbed and Killed in Luxurious Madrid Hotel After Being Promised Sex
07:03 GMTPutin and Lukashenko to Hold Bilateral Meeting in St. Petersburg
06:52 GMTOutrage as Amazon's Alexa Voice Assistant Recommends a 10-Year-Old to Touch Live Plug With Coin