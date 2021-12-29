https://sputniknews.com/20211229/glory-glorybarca-cristiano-ronaldo-contacted-xavi-over-transfer-to-barcelona-media-says-1091885038.html

Glory, Glory…Barca: Cristiano Ronaldo Contacted Xavi Over Transfer to Barcelona, Media Says

Glory, Glory…Barca: Cristiano Ronaldo Contacted Xavi Over Transfer to Barcelona, Media Says

Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at Manchester United and wants to leave to join Barcelona, the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo has reported, citing its sources. According to the outlet, the 36-year-old has contacted Barcelona manager Xavi via defender Gerard Pique.

2021-12-29T12:21+0000

2021-12-29T12:21+0000

2021-12-29T12:21+0000

barcelona

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

premier league

sport

xavi hernandez

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091856440_0:0:2799:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_ab20332750c324bb043c2807ca7c0bda.jpg

Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at Manchester United and wants to leave to join Barcelona, the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo has reported, citing its sources. According to the outlet, the 36-year-old has contacted Barcelona manager Xavi via defender Gerard Pique.Ronaldo is frustrated with the Red Devils' performance this season and doesn't have trust in the club's interim manager Ralf Rangnick, the newspaper writes. The athlete knows that Barcelona, which is undergoing changes under Xavi, is looking for a goalscorer. Barcelona's coach, who knows Ronaldo very well as the two faced each other when the Portuguese star was playing for Real Madrid, asked the forward whether he is clear about the positional play, Mundo Deportivo reports.According to the newspaper, the athlete's agent Jorge Mendes has even begun discussing the terms of the potential deal with Barcelona’s new president Joan Laporta. Gerard Pique has reportedly contacted Lionel Messi to ask whether he will be willing to rent out his mansion in Catalonia to his sports nemesis.It should be noted that one has to take this news with a grain of salt as rumours about Ronaldo potentially moving to other clubs have been circulating nonstop ever since he made himself a household name. Media outlets continued to speculate about him when he played for United (in the noughties), Real Madrid, and Juventus.But if the report by Mundo Deportivo turns out to be true, then he will join the list of football "traitors", who joined rival football clubs – Johan Cruyff, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo Nazario, and Luis Figo. The latter joined Real Madrid from Barcelona. He didn't take corners whenever Los Blancos played at Camp Nou as Barcelona fans threw all kinds of missiles – lighters, bottles, beer cups, and even oranges – at him.

barcelona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

barcelona, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, premier league, sport, xavi hernandez