https://sputniknews.com/20211229/ghislaine-maxwell-found-guilty-on-5-out-of-6-counts-in-sex-trafficking-trial-1091897776.html

Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty on 5 Out of 6 Counts in Sex Trafficking Trial

Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty on 5 Out of 6 Counts in Sex Trafficking Trial

A verdict has been reached in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial.

2021-12-29T22:08+0000

2021-12-29T22:08+0000

2021-12-29T22:36+0000

ghislaine maxwell

jeffrey epstein

verdict

sex trafficking

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/24/1077882432_26:0:1414:781_1920x0_80_0_0_e4c8ef6f2ae5e164f8a9b85e40d11e63.jpg

She was found guilty of sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three counts of conspiracy. The jury found her not guilty of enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity.Maxwell, who turned 60 over the weekend, could face up to 70 years behind bars. She also has a separate pending trial on two perjury counts.The jury has struggled for days to reach a verdict, with Maxwell’s trial judge asking the jury to continue their deliberations through New Years Day, which is Saturday, in an attempt to avoid a mistrial due to the Omicron variant-driven outbreak of COVID-19 in New York.Many of the young girls were transported to Epstein's private island in the Caribbean, Little James Island in the US Virgin Islands, to which many politicians and public figures have been exposed in the trial as traveling for Epstein's sex parties, including former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Jack Sprat Hopefully she will turn state's evidence to reduce her sentence. Her affidavits might well indict some of the the Rogue's Gallery of miscreant politicians and societal luminaries that patronized her brothels. 1

Greyfox I guess Prince Andrew will not be asking her for a character reference now 1

4

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein, verdict, sex trafficking