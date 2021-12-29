Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/german-foreign-minister-baerbock-will-not-attend-2022-winter-olympics-in-beijing-1091881015.html
German Foreign Minister Baerbock Will Not Attend 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that she would not attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
2021-12-29T08:47+0000
2021-12-29T08:54+0000
2022 winter olympics
europe
china
germany
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091353909_0:181:3070:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_ed91507d9cd18d132a13c169289956b5.jpg
The politician also said that it was her personal decision, and the issue of a diplomatic boycott of the games is still under discussion with Germany's partners in the European Union.Earlier in the month, the United States announced its intention not to send any diplomatic or official representation to the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics over alleged human rights violations in China. The move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Athletes from those countries are still free to participate in the event.China responded by expressing strong dissatisfaction with the decision and saying that any attempts to politicise sports violate the Olympic Charter. Beijing also promised to take decisive retaliatory action in this regard.The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing from 4-20 February 2022, and the Paralympic Games - from 4-13 March.
2022 winter olympics, europe, china, germany

08:47 GMT 29.12.2021 (Updated: 08:54 GMT 29.12.2021)
A snowboarder stands in front of the logo of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China, November 20, 2021
A snowboarder stands in front of the logo of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China, November 20, 2021
© REUTERS / THOMAS PETER
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that she would not attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"I am a big fan of sports, but I will not attend the Olympics this time. Foreign ministers have not done this before", the German press agency DPA quoted Baerbock as saying.

The politician also said that it was her personal decision, and the issue of a diplomatic boycott of the games is still under discussion with Germany's partners in the European Union.
Earlier in the month, the United States announced its intention not to send any diplomatic or official representation to the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics over alleged human rights violations in China. The move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Athletes from those countries are still free to participate in the event.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addresses the media during a statement on Afghanistan at the foreign office in Berlin, Germany
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addresses the media during a statement on Afghanistan at the foreign office in Berlin, Germany
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addresses the media during a statement on Afghanistan at the foreign office in Berlin, Germany
© REUTERS / POOL
China responded by expressing strong dissatisfaction with the decision and saying that any attempts to politicise sports violate the Olympic Charter. Beijing also promised to take decisive retaliatory action in this regard.
The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing from 4-20 February 2022, and the Paralympic Games - from 4-13 March.
