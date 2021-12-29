Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/da-says-ex-ny-gov-andrew-cuomo-wont-face-charges-despite-credible-evidence-of-sexual-misconduct-1091870734.html
DA Says Cuomo Won’t Face Criminal Charges Despite ‘Credible Evidence’ Sexual Misconduct ‘Did Occur’
DA Says Cuomo Won’t Face Criminal Charges Despite ‘Credible Evidence’ Sexual Misconduct ‘Did Occur’
‘Not Criminal:’ Former Governor Andrew Cuomo Won’t Face Charges For His Sexual Misconduct
2021-12-29T00:04+0000
2021-12-29T00:07+0000
us
andrew cuomo
charges
state troopers
sexual misconduct
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083567085_0:110:3072:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_9565155d40ecda829694c6cda2953de7.jpg
Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said Tuesday she would not file criminal charges against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo despite “credible evidence“ that the alleged misconduct on his part “did occur.““This conclusion is unrelated to any possible civil liability which is beyond the scope of a District Attorney’s jurisdiction, which focuses solely on criminal laws,” she added.There are no legal grounds to prosecute former New York governor Andrew Cuomo for his sexual misconduct, according to Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith, who earlier investigated an incident of harassment that reportedly occurred during a race at Belmont Racetrack in September 2019.As he told ABC News on Tuesday, the allegations from Cuomo’s alleged victims are “credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law.”One of Cuomo’s accusers, referred to in official documents as “Trooper #1,” said earlier to investigators that the ex-governor ran his hand across her abdomen, from her belly button to her right hip, while she was holding a door open for him. The incident made her feel “completely violated.”The trooper, who beginning in 2017 worked in the Protective Services Unit (PSU) of the New York State Police, which is “in charge of protecting the Governor,” said it wasn’t the only unwanted encounter.The behavior of Cuomo allegedly ranged from him “running his finger down her back, from the top of her neck down her spine to the middle of her back, saying ‘hey, you,’ while she was standing in front of him in an elevator,” to “kissing her (and only her) on the cheek in front of another Trooper and asking to kiss her on another occasion, which she deflected.”The woman told the investigators that she didn’t dare to “make waves,” purportedly expressing feelings similar to the former governor’s other accusers.New York Attorney General Letitia James initiated an investigation against the embattled governor in March earlier this year after several women, many of them from his office, accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour.James revealed the findings of the probe into Cuomo’s sexual scandal in August, stating that the then-governor violated the law by “sexually harassing multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments.”Cuomo, following calls for his resignation from many members of the state legislature and other officials, resigned in August, but denied the accusations.
https://sputniknews.com/20210806/kissing-groping--retaliation-key-findings-from-the-sexual-harassment-report-on-andrew-cuomo-1083538392.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083567085_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_596b0f67ba7bb9dba1c260655e5362a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, andrew cuomo, charges, state troopers, sexual misconduct

DA Says Cuomo Won’t Face Criminal Charges Despite ‘Credible Evidence’ Sexual Misconduct ‘Did Occur’

00:04 GMT 29.12.2021 (Updated: 00:07 GMT 29.12.2021)
© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks while making an announcement at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., May 11, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks while making an announcement at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., May 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Andrew Cuomo stepped down as New York governor following sexual harassment allegations made by 11 women, including nine current and former state employees. Cuomo, however, has dismissed all accusations, insisting that the attacks against him are politically motivated.
Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said Tuesday she would not file criminal charges against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo despite “credible evidence“ that the alleged misconduct on his part “did occur.“

“Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur,” Rocah said in a statement. “However, in both instances, my Office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York.”

“This conclusion is unrelated to any possible civil liability which is beyond the scope of a District Attorney’s jurisdiction, which focuses solely on criminal laws,” she added.
There are no legal grounds to prosecute former New York governor Andrew Cuomo for his sexual misconduct, according to Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith, who earlier investigated an incident of harassment that reportedly occurred during a race at Belmont Racetrack in September 2019.
As he told ABC News on Tuesday, the allegations from Cuomo’s alleged victims are “credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law.”

“It is important to note that our investigation was limited to alleged conduct at Belmont Racetrack, and prosecutors in other jurisdictions continue to review other allegations of misconduct by Mr. Cuomo,” Smith’s statement read, according to WCBS. “We thank the brave individuals who came forward and cooperated with our office during this investigation.”

One of Cuomo’s accusers, referred to in official documents as “Trooper #1,” said earlier to investigators that the ex-governor ran his hand across her abdomen, from her belly button to her right hip, while she was holding a door open for him. The incident made her feel “completely violated.”
The trooper, who beginning in 2017 worked in the Protective Services Unit (PSU) of the New York State Police, which is “in charge of protecting the Governor,” said it wasn’t the only unwanted encounter.
The behavior of Cuomo allegedly ranged from him “running his finger down her back, from the top of her neck down her spine to the middle of her back, saying ‘hey, you,’ while she was standing in front of him in an elevator,” to “kissing her (and only her) on the cheek in front of another Trooper and asking to kiss her on another occasion, which she deflected.”
The woman told the investigators that she didn’t dare to “make waves,” purportedly expressing feelings similar to the former governor’s other accusers.
“I’m a trooper, newly assigned to the travel team. Do I want to make waves? No,” she said, according to the investigation report. “I’ve heard horror stories about people getting kicked off the detail or transferred over like little things. ... I had no plans to report it.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James initiated an investigation against the embattled governor in March earlier this year after several women, many of them from his office, accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour.
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 01: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 1, 2020 in New York City. The governor expressed alarm at Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci's recent prediction that there could be 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day and provided a number of updates related to an increase of states where out-of-state visitors will be required to quarantine for 14 days. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2021
Kissing, Groping & Retaliation: Key Findings From the Sexual Harassment Report on Andrew Cuomo
6 August, 01:15 GMT
James revealed the findings of the probe into Cuomo’s sexual scandal in August, stating that the then-governor violated the law by “sexually harassing multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments.”
Cuomo, following calls for his resignation from many members of the state legislature and other officials, resigned in August, but denied the accusations.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:04 GMTDA Says Cuomo Won’t Face Criminal Charges Despite ‘Credible Evidence’ Sexual Misconduct ‘Did Occur’
YesterdayAlmost 40 Dead in Gold Mine Collapse in Southern Sudan
YesterdayHeavy Rainfall in South Africa Causes Floods in Pretoria, Johannesburg - Reports
YesterdayCBP Deletes Tweet About Arrest of Alleged Terrorist Over 'Sensitive Information' - Report
YesterdayUS Stocks Drift to Lower Close, Pausing ‘Santa Claus Rally’
YesterdayBiden Says 'We'll See' When Asked If He Would Meet With Putin on Jan 10
YesterdayUS State Dept. Threatens Intervention in Somalia After Farmaajo Fires PM Roble Ahead of Elections
YesterdayCrappy New Year! Nightclubs 'Slaughtered' as 'Grinch' Sturgeon Says Hogma-Nae to NYE
YesterdayPentagon Tightens Coronavirus Restrictions as Cases Surge in US Capital
YesterdayBiden’s Approval Rating Stays Lower Than That of Harris, as She Loses Favorability, Poll Shows
Yesterday1:0: Omicron Defeats Delta With Increased Immune Response, Study Shows
YesterdayAustin Directs US Nuclear Aircraft Carrier Truman Stay in Mediterranean to Reassure Allies
YesterdayUS Says 'Too Soon to Tell' If Iran Returned to JCPOA Talks With More Constructive Approach
YesterdayRussia Considers Mali Gov’t. as Legitimate, Cooperation as Positive, Diplomat Says
YesterdayOmicron Caused 58.6% of COVID-19 Infections in US Last Week
YesterdayCOVID-19 Detected on 89 Cruise Ships in US Waters, Sparking CDC Investigations
YesterdaySyrian Air Defenses Didn't Engage in Combat With IDF Jets, as Russian Plane Was Landing at Hmeimim
YesterdayBeijing Urges ‘Prompt Measures’ By US to Keep Elon Musk’s Satellites Away From Space Station
YesterdayDirector of Hit TV Series 'Squid Game' Comments on Season Two
YesterdayTVXQ's Changmin to Comeback With New Release