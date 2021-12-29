Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/cdc-chief-says-us-halved-covid-19-quarantine-time-as-thats-what-people-will-tolerate-1091893277.html
CDC Chief Says US Halved COVID-19 Quarantine Time as That's What People Will Tolerate
CDC Chief Says US Halved COVID-19 Quarantine Time as That's What People Will Tolerate
US health authorities halved to five days the quarantine period for those who had not fallen sick despite exposure to the novel coronavirus as studies showed that is what most people were willing to endure, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.
2021-12-29T17:44+0000
2021-12-29T17:44+0000
quarantine
us
cdc
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082483454_0:76:3023:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_ad935d512fea6c77c2a06d22fdc41ad9.jpg
“It really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate,” Walensky said during an appearance on CNN. “We have seen relatively low rates of isolation for all of this pandemic. Some science has demonstrated (that) less than a third of people are isolating when they need to. So we really want to make sure that we had guidelines in this moment [which] people were willing to adhere to.”Prior to its latest recommendation, the CDC recommended a ten-day quarantine for any individual not exhibiting illness from suspected exposure or confirmed infection with the novel coronavirus.The revision came after the Biden administration decided to reduce quarantine periods for infected healthcare workers without symptoms so that they could continue attending to sick people.Walensky’s comments came amid increasing evidence found by health authorities in recent weeks that exposure or infection related to the new coronavirus Omicron variant seldom leads to serious illness or death.Data shows that nearly 75% of the US population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 62% has had two doses that fulfill the “fully vaccinated” definition.
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/cdc-shortens-isolation-for-people-who-catch-coronavirus-from-10-to-5-days-1091847872.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082483454_35:0:2766:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_74cd49d2955084bae3cb6110666bfcf8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
quarantine, us, cdc, covid-19

CDC Chief Says US Halved COVID-19 Quarantine Time as That's What People Will Tolerate

17:44 GMT 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / Kevin LamarqueDr. Rochelle Walensky, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's appointee to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listens as Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his health and coronavirus response teams during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 8, 2020
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's appointee to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listens as Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his health and coronavirus response teams during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 8, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US health authorities halved to five days the quarantine period for those who had not fallen sick despite exposure to the novel coronavirus as studies showed that is what most people were willing to endure, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.
“It really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate,” Walensky said during an appearance on CNN. “We have seen relatively low rates of isolation for all of this pandemic. Some science has demonstrated (that) less than a third of people are isolating when they need to. So we really want to make sure that we had guidelines in this moment [which] people were willing to adhere to.”
Prior to its latest recommendation, the CDC recommended a ten-day quarantine for any individual not exhibiting illness from suspected exposure or confirmed infection with the novel coronavirus.
People queue for a COVID-19 test on Broadway in SoHo as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
CDC Shortens Isolation for People Who Catch Coronavirus From 10 to 5 Days
27 December, 23:16 GMT
The revision came after the Biden administration decided to reduce quarantine periods for infected healthcare workers without symptoms so that they could continue attending to sick people.
Walensky’s comments came amid increasing evidence found by health authorities in recent weeks that exposure or infection related to the new coronavirus Omicron variant seldom leads to serious illness or death.
Data shows that nearly 75% of the US population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 62% has had two doses that fulfill the “fully vaccinated” definition.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:20 GMTPutin: Russia Will Start Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream 2 as Soon as Europe Decides
18:16 GMTEx-UN Expert: Stop Lying, Pentagon's War Budget Has Nothing to Do With US 'Defence'
17:59 GMTBiden, Putin Will Have Phone Call on Thursday
17:54 GMTKamala Harris Reportedly Seeks Policy Advice From Financial, Tech CEOs
17:51 GMTBlinken: US to Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO on Diplomatic Engagements With Russia
17:44 GMTCDC Chief Says US Halved COVID-19 Quarantine Time as That's What People Will Tolerate
16:30 GMTHindu Army Warns US Food Chain KFC Against Serving Only Halal Food in India - Video
16:21 GMTElon Musk Reveals Who Mysterious Creator of Bitcoin Might Be
16:18 GMTCDC: US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Booster Shots for 12-15 Year Olds
16:11 GMTJohnson Claims 9 in 10 Critical Patients Have Not Had COVID-19 Booster
16:11 GMTBrent Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 26
15:21 GMTPsaki Attempts to Explain Biden's 'No Federal Solution' Remarks But Only Seems to Make Matters Worse
15:05 GMTMexico Mulls Halting Crude Exports in 2023
15:02 GMTSeveral Norwegian Newspapers Halt Publication After Cyberattack on Major Media Group
14:55 GMTIsraeli Military Rolls Out Scenarios to Strike Iran, But Doubts Consequences
14:38 GMTIndonesian Military Discovers Replica of Chinese Tank Floating in Sea - Photos, Video
14:20 GMTIran’s Water Problem Led Crocodiles to Turn on Humans, Media Says
14:18 GMTWHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
14:09 GMTCalifornia Becomes First US State to Record Over 5Mln COVID-19 Cases
13:48 GMTRussia Conducts Tests of S-500 Anti-Missile Defence Systems in Arctic Region, Source Says