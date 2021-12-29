Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: WHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/california-becomes-first-us-state-to-record-over-5mln-covid-19-cases-1091890059.html
California Becomes First US State to Record Over 5Mln COVID-19 Cases
California Becomes First US State to Record Over 5Mln COVID-19 Cases
California has become the first state of the United States to record over 5 million cases of COVID-19 due to the rapid spread of the new Omicron strain, according to data from the US-based Johns Hopkins University and local health authorities.
2021-12-29T14:09+0000
2021-12-29T14:09+0000
california
us
covid-19
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091889911_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dc35e13d7b218b3d74e014d52bdc7418.jpg
As of Tuesday, over 5.07 million COVID-19 cases and 75,500 deaths have been registered in California since the beginning of the pandemic, local authorities said. However, according to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the state had already exceeded 5.3 million.California is followed by Texas, which, according to the university, has reported over 4.5 million of COVID-19 cases and 75,500 deaths.Johns Hopkins University said that over 53 million cases of COVID-19 infection and more than 820,000 deaths had been registered in the US in total since the beginning of the epidemic.The current increase in the daily number of COVID-19 cases in the US is thought to be caused by the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Tuesday that the Omicron variant accounted for 58.6% of all new infections in the country in the week before December 25.Omicron was first detected in South Africa in late November. The World Health Organization designated it a "variant of concern" due to an exceptionally high number of mutations. Despite multiple travel bans on Africa, the new variant has since been detected in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Health experts from various countries say the Omicron variant is much more transmissible, but produces milder symptoms.
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/biden-touts-federal-plan-to-fight-omicron-after-saying-there-is-no-federal-solution-1091873778.html
1
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091889911_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d5a21aafdc8ec3d7efa408e945c6f83.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
california, us, covid-19, omicron strain

California Becomes First US State to Record Over 5Mln COVID-19 Cases

14:09 GMT 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / BING GUANA registered nurse (RN) tests nasal swab samples for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a Sameday Health clinic, as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread after the Christmas holiday break, in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 27, 2021
A registered nurse (RN) tests nasal swab samples for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a Sameday Health clinic, as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread after the Christmas holiday break, in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / BING GUAN
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - California has become the first state of the United States to record over 5 million cases of COVID-19 due to the rapid spread of the new Omicron strain, according to data from the US-based Johns Hopkins University and local health authorities.
As of Tuesday, over 5.07 million COVID-19 cases and 75,500 deaths have been registered in California since the beginning of the pandemic, local authorities said. However, according to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the state had already exceeded 5.3 million.
California is followed by Texas, which, according to the university, has reported over 4.5 million of COVID-19 cases and 75,500 deaths.
Johns Hopkins University said that over 53 million cases of COVID-19 infection and more than 820,000 deaths had been registered in the US in total since the beginning of the epidemic.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
Biden Touts Federal Plan to Fight Omicron After Saying ‘There Is No Federal Solution’
01:44 GMT
The current increase in the daily number of COVID-19 cases in the US is thought to be caused by the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Tuesday that the Omicron variant accounted for 58.6% of all new infections in the country in the week before December 25.
Omicron was first detected in South Africa in late November. The World Health Organization designated it a "variant of concern" due to an exceptionally high number of mutations. Despite multiple travel bans on Africa, the new variant has since been detected in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Health experts from various countries say the Omicron variant is much more transmissible, but produces milder symptoms.
600000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:21 GMTPsaki Attempts to Explain Biden's 'No Federal Solution' Remarks But Only Seems to Make Matters Worse
15:05 GMTMexico Mulls Halting Crude Exports in 2023
15:02 GMTSeveral Norwegian Newspapers Halt Publication After Cyberattack on Major Media Group
14:55 GMTIsraeli Military Rolls Out Scenarios to Strike Iran, But Doubts Consequences
14:38 GMTIndonesian Military Discovers Replica of Chinese Tank Floating in Sea - Photos, Video
14:20 GMTIran’s Water Problem Led Crocodiles to Turn on Humans, Media Says
14:18 GMTWHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
14:09 GMTCalifornia Becomes First US State to Record Over 5Mln COVID-19 Cases
13:48 GMTRussia Conducts Tests of S-500 Anti-Missile Defence Systems in Arctic Region, Source Says
13:32 GMTFormer US Ambassador to Iraq Admits Trial of Saddam Hussein Was Flawed
13:28 GMTMan in India’s Puducherry Climbs Tree to Avoid COVID Vaccine - Video
13:28 GMTPoll: One Third of Americans Consider Biden's Electoral Victory as Illegitimate
13:24 GMTBeijing Pledges Proactive Fiscal Steps to Shore Up Chinese Economy Next Year
13:23 GMTBelarusian Embassy to Request Information From UK Authorities on Attack Against Diplomat
13:07 GMTUK Labour Party Warns Government Against 'Rushing Into' Cutting COVID-19 Isolation Times
13:06 GMTMoscow Court Dissolves Human Rights Centre Memorial
12:46 GMTDeclassified Docs Reveal Irish Diplomat Said Boris Johnson Had 'Naive Views' of Northern Ireland
12:37 GMTPolish Border Guard Says Gunshots Fired Into Air on Belarusian Side
12:21 GMTGlory, Glory…Barca: Cristiano Ronaldo Contacted Xavi Over Transfer to Barcelona, Media Says
12:15 GMTOpposition, Netizens Mock India's Andhra BJP Chief for Promising Cheap Liquor If Voted Into Power