International
Borrell Calls Russia's Demand to Stop EU, NATO Eastward Expansion Unacceptable
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called Russia's demands about security guarantees and about stopping the EU and NATO's eastward expansion unacceptable.
2021-12-29T03:51+0000
2021-12-29T04:14+0000
"Demands about security guarantees and stopping the EU and NATO's eastward expansion are a purely Russian agenda with completely unacceptable conditions, especially regarding Ukraine", Borrell said in an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt.On 17 December, Russia published its projected agreements with the US and NATO member states on mutual security guarantees in Europe and non-deployment of intermediate- and short-range missiles within each other's reach. The agreements also involve a demand for NATO to refrain from further expansion, including by accepting former Soviet republics.According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the NATO and US refusal to respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees could lead to a new phase of confrontation.
03:51 GMT 29.12.2021 (Updated: 04:14 GMT 29.12.2021)
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell addresses a joint online press conference with European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova following a weekly College of Commissioners meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 10, 2020
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell addresses a joint online press conference with European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova following a weekly College of Commissioners meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco
MOSCOW, December 29 (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called Russia's demands about security guarantees and about stopping the EU and NATO's eastward expansion unacceptable.
"Demands about security guarantees and stopping the EU and NATO's eastward expansion are a purely Russian agenda with completely unacceptable conditions, especially regarding Ukraine", Borrell said in an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt.
On 17 December, Russia published its projected agreements with the US and NATO member states on mutual security guarantees in Europe and non-deployment of intermediate- and short-range missiles within each other's reach. The agreements also involve a demand for NATO to refrain from further expansion, including by accepting former Soviet republics.
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the NATO and US refusal to respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees could lead to a new phase of confrontation.
