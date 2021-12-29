Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/biden-touts-federal-plan-to-fight-omicron-after-saying-there-is-no-federal-solution-1091873778.html
Biden Touts Federal Plan to Fight Omicron After Saying ‘There Is No Federal Solution’
Biden Touts Federal Plan to Fight Omicron After Saying ‘There Is No Federal Solution’
Biden Presents Federal Plan to Fight Omicron After Saying ‘There Is No Federal Solution’
2021-12-29T01:44+0000
2021-12-29T01:44+0000
joe biden
us
federal government
coronavirus
democrats
covid-19
omicron strain
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091634647_0:0:2938:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_3f442c24bbce3dbcfa286e69e175ab6d.jpg
Biden took to Twitter on Tuesday to tout a “federal plan to tackle Omicron by adding vaccination and booster capacity, hospital equipment, staff, and more,” just after claiming that tackling the issue is up to the states.The POTUS noted that his administration “has the back of every governor fighting COVID-19 in their state” shortly after he noted that states should take more decisive action.The day before, Biden said that the federal government doesn't have a practical solution to tackle the pandemic after Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson had warned the president against letting "federal solutions stand in the way of state solutions."Meanwhile, at the same meeting, Biden announced that the administration had adopted a plan to send 500,000 free rapid tests to American households and local hospitals in January and spoke about other measures aimed to soften the negative impact of the pandemic.Nevertheless, amid reports that the Biden administration was hesitant to undertake measures proposed by medical experts, a Gallup Poll showed that the president's ratings have fallen lower than Vice President Kamala Harris'. Their performance was approved by 43 and 44 percent of Americans respectively.
joe biden, us, federal government, coronavirus, democrats, covid-19, omicron strain

01:44 GMT 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
The approval ratings of US President Joe Biden continue to slip amid the ongoing criticism of the government’s COVID-19 response. On Monday, while discussing coronavirus measures with state governors, the president said that there is “no federal plan” to end the pandemic, urging states to take the initiative.
Biden took to Twitter on Tuesday to tout a “federal plan to tackle Omicron by adding vaccination and booster capacity, hospital equipment, staff, and more,” just after claiming that tackling the issue is up to the states.
The POTUS noted that his administration “has the back of every governor fighting COVID-19 in their state” shortly after he noted that states should take more decisive action.
The day before, Biden said that the federal government doesn't have a practical solution to tackle the pandemic after Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson had warned the president against letting "federal solutions stand in the way of state solutions."
"There is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level," Biden said. “It ultimately gets down to where the rubber meets the road and that's where the patient is in need of help, or preventing the need for help."
Meanwhile, at the same meeting, Biden announced that the administration had adopted a plan to send 500,000 free rapid tests to American households and local hospitals in January and spoke about other measures aimed to soften the negative impact of the pandemic.
Nevertheless, amid reports that the Biden administration was hesitant to undertake measures proposed by medical experts, a Gallup Poll showed that the president's ratings have fallen lower than Vice President Kamala Harris'. Their performance was approved by 43 and 44 percent of Americans respectively.
