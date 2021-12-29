https://sputniknews.com/20211229/biden-touts-federal-plan-to-fight-omicron-after-saying-there-is-no-federal-solution-1091873778.html

Biden Touts Federal Plan to Fight Omicron After Saying ‘There Is No Federal Solution’

2021-12-29T01:44+0000

Biden took to Twitter on Tuesday to tout a “federal plan to tackle Omicron by adding vaccination and booster capacity, hospital equipment, staff, and more,” just after claiming that tackling the issue is up to the states.The POTUS noted that his administration “has the back of every governor fighting COVID-19 in their state” shortly after he noted that states should take more decisive action.The day before, Biden said that the federal government doesn't have a practical solution to tackle the pandemic after Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson had warned the president against letting "federal solutions stand in the way of state solutions."Meanwhile, at the same meeting, Biden announced that the administration had adopted a plan to send 500,000 free rapid tests to American households and local hospitals in January and spoke about other measures aimed to soften the negative impact of the pandemic.Nevertheless, amid reports that the Biden administration was hesitant to undertake measures proposed by medical experts, a Gallup Poll showed that the president's ratings have fallen lower than Vice President Kamala Harris'. Their performance was approved by 43 and 44 percent of Americans respectively.

