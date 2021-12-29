Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/biden-seems-intent-on-shredding-what-trust-the-us-public-had-left-in-his-pandemic-response-1091873291.html
Biden Seems Intent on Shredding What Trust the US Public Had Left in His Pandemic Response
Biden Seems Intent on Shredding What Trust the US Public Had Left in His Pandemic Response
As the US sees a dramatic increase in cases thanks to Omicron , Biden seems to be doing the opposite of rushing to meet the crisis head-on. Instead he seems intent on undermining what little trust remains in his pandemic response.
2021-12-29T01:06+0000
2021-12-29T01:06+0000
omicron covid strain
joe biden
opinion
response
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091199183_0:17:2981:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_4d5e65c4f93a5480607cdc2bb0a1b1d7.jpg
As I write this article, roughly three-quarters of my family has Covid, none of whom have ever had it before, and my city of Washington, DC, leads the nation in skyrocketing Omicron cases. To so many, it seems like everyone they know has caught the virus - a reality that US President Joe Biden acknowledged last week when he said in a national address that the variant would not send the US “back to March 2020.”That has included shredding the moratoria on evictions and foreclosures, which have resumed despite millions remaining behind on rent as the pandemic continues, and ending the federal unemployment benefit, despite millions remaining without work for so long they’ve dropped out of the workforce and aren’t even counted in Department of Labor statistics any longer. COVID-19 tests, now in such high demand, were trashed over the summer as Washington sent the signal that the pandemic was effectively over. Even after the Delta variant hit, these attitudes only accelerated.In November 2020, as the US entered the deadliest wave of the pandemic thus far, Biden called for a “robust and immediate federal response” to the “surge” in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, saying then-President Donald Trump’s response had been “woefully lacking.” However, 13 months later, Biden said on Monday that “there is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level.”This kind of messaging when so many people remain hesitant or opposed to getting vaccinated is the opposite of what is needed. The US’ profit-driven private healthcare system has alienated and frustrated so many Americans, is it any wonder millions refuse to “trust the science?” Biden’s administration should be reaching out to the unvaccinated with educational programs to compassionately and patiently address their concerns with facts, not bullying them with callous dismissals that reinforce the very worst conservative stereotypes about liberal elitism.Abrupt changes to public health regulations that have stood for the past two years have done nothing to engender trust in science, either: for example, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shredded the commonly held logic of a 10-day quarantine period by halving it on Tuesday and saying that asymptomatic people aren’t at risk of transmitting the virus to others.“We want to get people back to their jobs, particularly those with essential jobs, to keep our society running smoothly,” he added, making clear that the driving concern isn’t Americans’ safety, it’s employers angry about workers being out due to contracting a potentially deadly illness.Until then, OSHA has very nicely asked employers, for whom the regulator exists to protect workers against, to continue to abide by the lapsed emergency standard, leaving workers “without protection except for weak General Duty Clause,” as OSHA’s former deputy assistant secretary, Jordan Barab, put it.From where I’m standing, it almost looks like Biden is deliberately trying to destroy what remaining trust Americans have in their government and its ability to provide trustworthy guidance in times of crisis and great strife. Instead, it seems like he’s now blatantly catering to the desires of the country’s richest and most powerful, who have feared since March 2020 that Washington might try to put people ahead of their profits again, which Trump promised them at the time the US would never again do.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091199183_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ca3ffbc544b69447d49d48352bb4d94e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, opinion, response, covid-19

Biden Seems Intent on Shredding What Trust the US Public Had Left in His Pandemic Response

01:06 GMT 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden departs after speaking about his administration's efforts to ease supply chain issues during the holiday season, at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden departs after speaking about his administration's efforts to ease supply chain issues during the holiday season, at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
As the US sees the most dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases thanks to the ultra-transmissive Omicron variant, the Biden administration seems to be doing the opposite of rushing to meet the crisis head-on. Instead, he seems intent on undermining what little trust remains in his pandemic response.
As I write this article, roughly three-quarters of my family has Covid, none of whom have ever had it before, and my city of Washington, DC, leads the nation in skyrocketing Omicron cases. To so many, it seems like everyone they know has caught the virus - a reality that US President Joe Biden acknowledged last week when he said in a national address that the variant would not send the US “back to March 2020.”
For Biden, vaccines, masks, and “resolve” are the key American weapons against COVID-19 today. Although his presidency began in January with a framework of social support programs and he signed a large relief bill, the American Rescue Plan, into law early on, the advent of mass vaccination has shifted his administration’s focus, allowing it to steadily shed nearly all responsibility for protecting Americans from the virus.
That has included shredding the moratoria on evictions and foreclosures, which have resumed despite millions remaining behind on rent as the pandemic continues, and ending the federal unemployment benefit, despite millions remaining without work for so long they’ve dropped out of the workforce and aren’t even counted in Department of Labor statistics any longer. COVID-19 tests, now in such high demand, were trashed over the summer as Washington sent the signal that the pandemic was effectively over. Even after the Delta variant hit, these attitudes only accelerated.
Meanwhile, the wealth of US billionaires has increased by 62% since the pandemic started, and the stock of the nation’s healthcare giants, relied upon to produce the masks, vaccines, and personal protective equipment that will become forever necessary to keep us safe as Covid makes the accepted and inevitable switch from pandemic to endemic, has risen ever higher.
In November 2020, as the US entered the deadliest wave of the pandemic thus far, Biden called for a “robust and immediate federal response” to the “surge” in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, saying then-President Donald Trump’s response had been “woefully lacking.” However, 13 months later, Biden said on Monday that “there is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level.”
The about-face came just days after his famously callous spokesperson, Jen Psaki, told the 27% of the country that hasn’t gotten a single vaccine shot yet, including all children under the age of 5, they would be “looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm."
This kind of messaging when so many people remain hesitant or opposed to getting vaccinated is the opposite of what is needed. The US’ profit-driven private healthcare system has alienated and frustrated so many Americans, is it any wonder millions refuse to “trust the science?” Biden’s administration should be reaching out to the unvaccinated with educational programs to compassionately and patiently address their concerns with facts, not bullying them with callous dismissals that reinforce the very worst conservative stereotypes about liberal elitism.
Abrupt changes to public health regulations that have stood for the past two years have done nothing to engender trust in science, either: for example, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shredded the commonly held logic of a 10-day quarantine period by halving it on Tuesday and saying that asymptomatic people aren’t at risk of transmitting the virus to others.
"The reason is that with the sheer volume of new cases that we are having and that we expect to continue with Omicron, one of the things we want to be careful of is that we don't have so many people out," Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of Biden’s coronavirus response team and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told CNN on Tuesday.
“We want to get people back to their jobs, particularly those with essential jobs, to keep our society running smoothly,” he added, making clear that the driving concern isn’t Americans’ safety, it’s employers angry about workers being out due to contracting a potentially deadly illness.
Also on Tuesday, the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulator suddenly pulled an emergency standard protecting healthcare workers, saying it would replace the temporary measure with a permanent one it is working to finalize.
Until then, OSHA has very nicely asked employers, for whom the regulator exists to protect workers against, to continue to abide by the lapsed emergency standard, leaving workers “without protection except for weak General Duty Clause,” as OSHA’s former deputy assistant secretary, Jordan Barab, put it.
From where I’m standing, it almost looks like Biden is deliberately trying to destroy what remaining trust Americans have in their government and its ability to provide trustworthy guidance in times of crisis and great strife. Instead, it seems like he’s now blatantly catering to the desires of the country’s richest and most powerful, who have feared since March 2020 that Washington might try to put people ahead of their profits again, which Trump promised them at the time the US would never again do.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:06 GMTBiden Seems Intent on Shredding What Trust the US Public Had Left in His Pandemic Response
01:03 GMTAlmost 60 Memorabilia Retrieved From 1887 Time Capsule Under Gen. Lee Statue in Richmong, VA
00:50 GMTParents of 14-Year-Old girl Allegedly Killed by Los Angeles Police Mull Lawsuit
00:04 GMTDA Says Cuomo Won’t Face Criminal Charges Despite ‘Credible Evidence’ Sexual Misconduct ‘Did Occur’
YesterdayAlmost 40 Dead in Gold Mine Collapse in Southern Sudan
YesterdayHeavy Rainfall in South Africa Causes Floods in Pretoria, Johannesburg - Reports
YesterdayCBP Deletes Tweet About Arrest of Alleged Terrorist Over 'Sensitive Information' - Report
YesterdayUS Stocks Drift to Lower Close, Pausing ‘Santa Claus Rally’
YesterdayBiden Says 'We'll See' When Asked If He Would Meet With Putin on Jan 10
YesterdayUS State Dept. Threatens Intervention in Somalia After Farmaajo Fires PM Roble Ahead of Elections
YesterdayCrappy New Year! Nightclubs 'Slaughtered' as 'Grinch' Sturgeon Says Hogma-Nae to NYE
YesterdayPentagon Tightens Coronavirus Restrictions as Cases Surge in US Capital
YesterdayBiden’s Approval Rating Stays Lower Than That of Harris, as She Loses Favorability, Poll Shows
Yesterday1:0: Omicron Defeats Delta With Increased Immune Response, Study Shows
YesterdayAustin Directs US Nuclear Aircraft Carrier Truman Stay in Mediterranean to Reassure Allies
YesterdayUS Says 'Too Soon to Tell' If Iran Returned to JCPOA Talks With More Constructive Approach
YesterdayRussia Considers Mali Gov’t. as Legitimate, Cooperation as Positive, Diplomat Says
YesterdayOmicron Caused 58.6% of COVID-19 Infections in US Last Week
YesterdayCOVID-19 Detected on 89 Cruise Ships in US Waters, Sparking CDC Investigations
YesterdaySyrian Air Defenses Didn't Engage in Combat With IDF Jets, as Russian Plane Was Landing at Hmeimim