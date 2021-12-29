https://sputniknews.com/20211229/biden-seems-intent-on-shredding-what-trust-the-us-public-had-left-in-his-pandemic-response-1091873291.html

Biden Seems Intent on Shredding What Trust the US Public Had Left in His Pandemic Response

As the US sees a dramatic increase in cases thanks to Omicron , Biden seems to be doing the opposite of rushing to meet the crisis head-on. Instead he seems intent on undermining what little trust remains in his pandemic response.

As I write this article, roughly three-quarters of my family has Covid, none of whom have ever had it before, and my city of Washington, DC, leads the nation in skyrocketing Omicron cases. To so many, it seems like everyone they know has caught the virus - a reality that US President Joe Biden acknowledged last week when he said in a national address that the variant would not send the US “back to March 2020.”That has included shredding the moratoria on evictions and foreclosures, which have resumed despite millions remaining behind on rent as the pandemic continues, and ending the federal unemployment benefit, despite millions remaining without work for so long they’ve dropped out of the workforce and aren’t even counted in Department of Labor statistics any longer. COVID-19 tests, now in such high demand, were trashed over the summer as Washington sent the signal that the pandemic was effectively over. Even after the Delta variant hit, these attitudes only accelerated.In November 2020, as the US entered the deadliest wave of the pandemic thus far, Biden called for a “robust and immediate federal response” to the “surge” in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, saying then-President Donald Trump’s response had been “woefully lacking.” However, 13 months later, Biden said on Monday that “there is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level.”This kind of messaging when so many people remain hesitant or opposed to getting vaccinated is the opposite of what is needed. The US’ profit-driven private healthcare system has alienated and frustrated so many Americans, is it any wonder millions refuse to “trust the science?” Biden’s administration should be reaching out to the unvaccinated with educational programs to compassionately and patiently address their concerns with facts, not bullying them with callous dismissals that reinforce the very worst conservative stereotypes about liberal elitism.Abrupt changes to public health regulations that have stood for the past two years have done nothing to engender trust in science, either: for example, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shredded the commonly held logic of a 10-day quarantine period by halving it on Tuesday and saying that asymptomatic people aren’t at risk of transmitting the virus to others.“We want to get people back to their jobs, particularly those with essential jobs, to keep our society running smoothly,” he added, making clear that the driving concern isn’t Americans’ safety, it’s employers angry about workers being out due to contracting a potentially deadly illness.Until then, OSHA has very nicely asked employers, for whom the regulator exists to protect workers against, to continue to abide by the lapsed emergency standard, leaving workers “without protection except for weak General Duty Clause,” as OSHA’s former deputy assistant secretary, Jordan Barab, put it.From where I’m standing, it almost looks like Biden is deliberately trying to destroy what remaining trust Americans have in their government and its ability to provide trustworthy guidance in times of crisis and great strife. Instead, it seems like he’s now blatantly catering to the desires of the country’s richest and most powerful, who have feared since March 2020 that Washington might try to put people ahead of their profits again, which Trump promised them at the time the US would never again do.

