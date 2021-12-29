https://sputniknews.com/20211229/belarusian-embassy-to-request-information-from-uk-authorities-on-attack-against-diplomat-1091887411.html

Belarusian Embassy to Request Information From UK Authorities on Attack Against Diplomat

The Belarusian Embassy in London plans to send an official request on the progress of an investigation into an attack on the diplomatic mission to the UK authorities, Ambassador Maksim Ermolovich told Sputnik.

The embassy is discussing with British authorities a mechanism to protect diplomats after the incident, the ambassador added.The incident took place on 19 December and left one diplomat seriously injured. After the arrival of law enforcement agencies, the assailants attempted to escape from the scene. One attacker was detained by the London diplomatic police but later released.

