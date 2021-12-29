Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/almost-60-memorabilia-retrieved-from-1887-time-capsule-under-gen-lee-statue-in-richmong-va-1091872381.html
Almost 60 Memorabilia Retrieved From 1887 Time Capsule Under Gen. Lee Statue in Richmong, VA
Almost 60 Memorabilia Retrieved From 1887 Time Capsule Under Gen. Lee Statue in Richmong, VA
After another box recovered earlier was exposed which had allegedly been left by workers building the pedestal in the 1880s, the box opened on Tuesday is... 29.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-29T01:03+0000
2021-12-29T01:03+0000
us
virginia
richmond, va
statue
time capsule
confederate
general robert e. lee
viral
confederate statues
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091872545_0:512:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_525068281e320276ffd848f2b487c964.jpg
Books, money, Civil War ammunition, documents, and dozens of other relics were discovered amid the remnants of a pedestal that originally supported a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, according to historical conservation experts in Virginia's capital.As Governor Ralph Northam announced yesterday, the opening of a metal box containing a treasure from the past was broadcast live in front of reporters.The box was discovered inside a granite enclosure that was practically at ground level, surrounded by fill and other building waste. Workers reportedly removed the top of the granite cage to discover the box, which appeared to be made of copper and was sitting in water.Unfortunately, the capsule was unable to remain airtight for more than 130 years, and many of the items were damaged by water, and therefore it will take some time for experts, from several days to a couple of weeks, to dry all the items from the moisture before proceeding with their analysis.Before carefully cutting the box and extracting the contents, the conservators repeated to reporters that according to historical records, including those based on newspapers of the time, about 60 items were donated to the capsule by dozens of Richmond residents, organizations, and companies, including relics of the Confederacy. Kate Ridgway, the chief conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, said the copper box's measurements and substance match historical reports. Moreover, the contents of the time capsule matched the description of the 1887 time capsule they were looking for as they were unpacked.The container, which weighed about 36 pounds (16 kg), was discovered in water in a small nook of the pedestal, according to the specialist. And luckily for the scientists, "it's not soup," she said of the dampness of the contents, adding that she assumes "it's in better shape than we expected."Instead of the much expected rare photo of Lincoln in a coffin, which a newspaper allegedly wrote about at the time, experts discovered a printed photograph from an 1865 issue of Harper's Weekly in the time capsule, which appeared to represent a figure crying over Lincoln's grave.The Lee statue was the only one of five massive Confederate memorials along Monument Avenue that belonged to the state. During the protest movement caused by the police killing of George Floyd, Northam ordered the massive equestrian statue of Lee to be dismantled in 2020. Due to lawsuits related to the statue's demolition, it was finally taken down in September, and the works on the destruction of the pedestal began shortly after.According to local media reports, once the area is clear, a new capsule with a collection of items commemorating life in 2021 will be buried there.The new capsule is expected to have 39 items in it that were suggested by local citizens and chosen by a committee. They include: a photograph of a black dancer dancing in front of the defaced statue, a copy of the National Geographic '2020 in Pictures' edition, which features a shot of the Lee monument on the cover, face masks, an expired COVID-19 vaccine, images from Stop Asian Hate protests, BLM posters, a 'Virginia is for Lovers' Pride badge, and a hip-hop album on CD.
Anybody sneezing?
0
1
virginia
richmond, va
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091872545_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b388b05eb4cf64b8dc14e5f46bc2b0c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, virginia, richmond, va, statue, time capsule, confederate, general robert e. lee, viral, confederate statues

Almost 60 Memorabilia Retrieved From 1887 Time Capsule Under Gen. Lee Statue in Richmong, VA

01:03 GMT 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / Sarah RankinThe lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Kate Ridgway, in black, works with other conservators on a box believed to be a time capsule left in the pedestal at the former site of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
The lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Kate Ridgway, in black, works with other conservators on a box believed to be a time capsule left in the pedestal at the former site of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / Sarah Rankin
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
After another box recovered earlier was exposed which had allegedly been left by workers building the pedestal in the 1880s, the box opened on Tuesday is highly likely the actual 1887 time capsule filled with Confederate artifacts, which has been sought after for several months since the demolition of the statue of the rebel general.
Books, money, Civil War ammunition, documents, and dozens of other relics were discovered amid the remnants of a pedestal that originally supported a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, according to historical conservation experts in Virginia's capital.
As Governor Ralph Northam announced yesterday, the opening of a metal box containing a treasure from the past was broadcast live in front of reporters.
The box was discovered inside a granite enclosure that was practically at ground level, surrounded by fill and other building waste. Workers reportedly removed the top of the granite cage to discover the box, which appeared to be made of copper and was sitting in water.
Unfortunately, the capsule was unable to remain airtight for more than 130 years, and many of the items were damaged by water, and therefore it will take some time for experts, from several days to a couple of weeks, to dry all the items from the moisture before proceeding with their analysis.
Before carefully cutting the box and extracting the contents, the conservators repeated to reporters that according to historical records, including those based on newspapers of the time, about 60 items were donated to the capsule by dozens of Richmond residents, organizations, and companies, including relics of the Confederacy.
Kate Ridgway, the chief conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, said the copper box's measurements and substance match historical reports. Moreover, the contents of the time capsule matched the description of the 1887 time capsule they were looking for as they were unpacked.
The container, which weighed about 36 pounds (16 kg), was discovered in water in a small nook of the pedestal, according to the specialist. And luckily for the scientists, "it's not soup," she said of the dampness of the contents, adding that she assumes "it's in better shape than we expected."
Instead of the much expected rare photo of Lincoln in a coffin, which a newspaper allegedly wrote about at the time, experts discovered a printed photograph from an 1865 issue of Harper's Weekly in the time capsule, which appeared to represent a figure crying over Lincoln's grave.
© REUTERS / JAY PAULSue Donovan, conservator for Special Collections of the University of Virginia Library, removes a piece of wood with a bullet found in a time capsule recovered from Confederate General Robert E. Lee's monument in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., December 28, 2021.
Sue Donovan, conservator for Special Collections of the University of Virginia Library, removes a piece of wood with a bullet found in a time capsule recovered from Confederate General Robert E. Lee's monument in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., December 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
Sue Donovan, conservator for Special Collections of the University of Virginia Library, removes a piece of wood with a bullet found in a time capsule recovered from Confederate General Robert E. Lee's monument in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., December 28, 2021.
© REUTERS / JAY PAUL
The Lee statue was the only one of five massive Confederate memorials along Monument Avenue that belonged to the state. During the protest movement caused by the police killing of George Floyd, Northam ordered the massive equestrian statue of Lee to be dismantled in 2020. Due to lawsuits related to the statue's demolition, it was finally taken down in September, and the works on the destruction of the pedestal began shortly after.
According to local media reports, once the area is clear, a new capsule with a collection of items commemorating life in 2021 will be buried there.
The new capsule is expected to have 39 items in it that were suggested by local citizens and chosen by a committee. They include: a photograph of a black dancer dancing in front of the defaced statue, a copy of the National Geographic '2020 in Pictures' edition, which features a shot of the Lee monument on the cover, face masks, an expired COVID-19 vaccine, images from Stop Asian Hate protests, BLM posters, a 'Virginia is for Lovers' Pride badge, and a hip-hop album on CD.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Anybody sneezing?
Wayne Gabler
29 December, 04:10 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:06 GMTBiden Seems Intent on Shredding What Trust the US Public Had Left in His Pandemic Response
01:03 GMTAlmost 60 Memorabilia Retrieved From 1887 Time Capsule Under Gen. Lee Statue in Richmong, VA
00:50 GMTParents of 14-Year-Old girl Allegedly Killed by Los Angeles Police Mull Lawsuit
00:04 GMTDA Says Cuomo Won’t Face Criminal Charges Despite ‘Credible Evidence’ Sexual Misconduct ‘Did Occur’
YesterdayAlmost 40 Dead in Gold Mine Collapse in Southern Sudan
YesterdayHeavy Rainfall in South Africa Causes Floods in Pretoria, Johannesburg - Reports
YesterdayCBP Deletes Tweet About Arrest of Alleged Terrorist Over 'Sensitive Information' - Report
YesterdayUS Stocks Drift to Lower Close, Pausing ‘Santa Claus Rally’
YesterdayBiden Says 'We'll See' When Asked If He Would Meet With Putin on Jan 10
YesterdayUS State Dept. Threatens Intervention in Somalia After Farmaajo Fires PM Roble Ahead of Elections
YesterdayCrappy New Year! Nightclubs 'Slaughtered' as 'Grinch' Sturgeon Says Hogma-Nae to NYE
YesterdayPentagon Tightens Coronavirus Restrictions as Cases Surge in US Capital
YesterdayBiden’s Approval Rating Stays Lower Than That of Harris, as She Loses Favorability, Poll Shows
Yesterday1:0: Omicron Defeats Delta With Increased Immune Response, Study Shows
YesterdayAustin Directs US Nuclear Aircraft Carrier Truman Stay in Mediterranean to Reassure Allies
YesterdayUS Says 'Too Soon to Tell' If Iran Returned to JCPOA Talks With More Constructive Approach
YesterdayRussia Considers Mali Gov’t. as Legitimate, Cooperation as Positive, Diplomat Says
YesterdayOmicron Caused 58.6% of COVID-19 Infections in US Last Week
YesterdayCOVID-19 Detected on 89 Cruise Ships in US Waters, Sparking CDC Investigations
YesterdaySyrian Air Defenses Didn't Engage in Combat With IDF Jets, as Russian Plane Was Landing at Hmeimim