US Nuclear Aircraft Carrier Truman Ordered to Stay in Mediterranean to Reassure Allies - Report

The US is retaining a nuclear aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean instead of sending it on to the Middle East in order to reassure allies as tensions remain high over Ukraine.

The USS Harry S Truman and its battle group will remain in the Mediterranean Sea on orders from Austin, the semi-official US Naval Institute (USNI) News reported.The Truman and its escorts are now operating in the Ionian Sea between Greece and Italy rather than sailing through the Suez Canal into the Red Sea to support US Central Command (CENTCOM), the report said, citing defense sources.Austin personally approved the change in plans for the carrier group in order to signal to European allies the continuing US commitment to regional security, the report added.

