Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/uk-mulls-tightening-controls-on-crossbows-after-suspected-windsor-intruder-threatens-to-kill-queen-1091858084.html
UK Mulls Tightening 'Controls on Crossbows' After Suspected Windsor Intruder Threatens to Kill Queen
UK Mulls Tightening 'Controls on Crossbows' After Suspected Windsor Intruder Threatens to Kill Queen
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered a review of the current rules surrounding crossbow ownership following last week's incident with an armed intruder who broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle where the Queen celebrated Christmas.
2021-12-28T11:38+0000
2021-12-28T11:38+0000
queen elizabeth ii
father
police
video
intruder
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091853970_0:129:2998:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_5da51dd19117a506ad9e1889d8308195.jpg
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered a review of the current rules surrounding crossbow ownership following last week's incident with an armed intruder who broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle where the Queen celebrated Christmas.A Home Office spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday that at Patel's request, the government is "considering options to strengthen controls on crossbows" and that "legislation is in place to deal with those who use them as a weapon".Right now, anyone over 18 can buy a crossbow in Britain without any regulatory checks or any kind of license.The Home Office spokesperson's statement comes after the Daily Mail quoted the purported father of the suspected Windsor Castle intruder as saying that "something's gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what".Video Allegedly Shows Suspected Windsor Intruder Threatening to Kill Queen He spoke as the tabloid The Sun obtained a video, in which a masked person wearing a hoodie and holding a crossbow is heard saying with a distorted voice: "I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre", a reference to the deaths of at least 379 people in April of that year, when UK troops fired on an unarmed crowd protesting against the arrest of pro-Indian independence leaders in India's Punjab region."My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones", the person adds, in an apparent reference to Star Wars.Given that the name of the purported father of the Windsor incident suspect is Jasbir Singh Chail and that the pre-recorded footage, which is now being assessed by police, was uploaded on Snapchat at 8:06 a.m. on Christmas Day, 24 minutes before the arrest was made inside the royal grounds, speculation is rife that the person in the video may be the suspected Windsor intruder.Police Nab Alleged Windsor Intruder The report by the Daily Mail came after police confirmed the arrest of a 19-year-old man from Southampton who was carrying a crossbow within the grounds of Windsor Castle. They said that after undergoing a mental health assessment, the suspect remains in the care of medical professionals.The police also said that security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and that he did not enter any buildings in the Queen's residence located west of London.
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/suspected-crossbow-armed-windsor-intruders-father-says-something-horribly-wrong-with-his-son-1091834248.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091853970_167:0:2831:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5dfdec5a811b73ad4c5f5f39af408f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
queen elizabeth ii, father, police, video, intruder, uk

UK Mulls Tightening 'Controls on Crossbows' After Suspected Windsor Intruder Threatens to Kill Queen

11:38 GMT 28.12.2021
© AP Photo / Dieter EndlicherParticipants in he crossbow shooting event of the European championships are silhouetted against the targets as he competitors prepare their gear in Munich, Aug. 14, 1975
Participants in he crossbow shooting event of the European championships are silhouetted against the targets as he competitors prepare their gear in Munich, Aug. 14, 1975 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
© AP Photo / Dieter Endlicher
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Monday, the purported father of a man who was arrested after allegedly threatening to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II, said that "something's gone horribly wrong" with his son.
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered a review of the current rules surrounding crossbow ownership following last week's incident with an armed intruder who broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle where the Queen celebrated Christmas.
A Home Office spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday that at Patel's request, the government is "considering options to strengthen controls on crossbows" and that "legislation is in place to deal with those who use them as a weapon".

"Work on this has been ongoing throughout the year, and we keep all relevant laws under review to maintain public safety", the spokesman added.

Right now, anyone over 18 can buy a crossbow in Britain without any regulatory checks or any kind of license.
A man wears a Christmas hat as he walks along the Long Walk in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, on 24 December 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
Suspected Crossbow-Armed Windsor Intruder's Father Says Something 'Horribly Wrong’ With His Son
Yesterday, 13:05 GMT
The Home Office spokesperson's statement comes after the Daily Mail quoted the purported father of the suspected Windsor Castle intruder as saying that "something's gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what".

"We've not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs. From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time, we are trying to resolve this issue and it's not easy”, the father told the Daily Mail.

Video Allegedly Shows Suspected Windsor Intruder Threatening to Kill Queen

He spoke as the tabloid The Sun obtained a video, in which a masked person wearing a hoodie and holding a crossbow is heard saying with a distorted voice: "I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre", a reference to the deaths of at least 379 people in April of that year, when UK troops fired on an unarmed crowd protesting against the arrest of pro-Indian independence leaders in India's Punjab region.

The person also singles out revenge "for those who have been killed, humiliated, and discriminated on because of their race", identifying himself as "an Indian Sikh, a Sith".

"My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones", the person adds, in an apparent reference to Star Wars.
Given that the name of the purported father of the Windsor incident suspect is Jasbir Singh Chail and that the pre-recorded footage, which is now being assessed by police, was uploaded on Snapchat at 8:06 a.m. on Christmas Day, 24 minutes before the arrest was made inside the royal grounds, speculation is rife that the person in the video may be the suspected Windsor intruder.

Police Nab Alleged Windsor Intruder

The report by the Daily Mail came after police confirmed the arrest of a 19-year-old man from Southampton who was carrying a crossbow within the grounds of Windsor Castle. They said that after undergoing a mental health assessment, the suspect remains in the care of medical professionals.
The police also said that security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and that he did not enter any buildings in the Queen's residence located west of London.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:52 GMTNorth Korea's Kim Jong-un Kicks Off Policy Meeting to Outline Priorities, Nuclear Strategy
11:47 GMTSputnik V Developers to Putin: Trials Show the Russian Vaccine Neutralises Omicron Strain
11:38 GMTUK Mulls Tightening 'Controls on Crossbows' After Suspected Windsor Intruder Threatens to Kill Queen
11:28 GMTThrough the Ages: Egyptians 'Digitally Unwrap' Mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I - Photo
11:14 GMTIsrael Defence Forces Decline Comment on Reported Air Strike in Syria
11:14 GMTUS Soldiers to Remain in Iraq Despite Official Pullout, But Will It Stabilise the War-Torn Nation?
11:04 GMTGary Neville Questions Cristiano Ronaldo's Body Language After Man Utd's Draw Against Newcastle
11:03 GMTRisk of Vaccinating Children Against COVID Greater Than Benefits, Senior Indian Epidemiologist Says
11:02 GMTGeorgia AG's Office Finds Dead People Voted in 2020 Election, But Debunks Trump's Claims
11:02 GMTTaliban Open Fire on Protesters Near Former Ministry of Women's Affairs in Kabul
10:55 GMTRussia to Take Hardline Approach in Defending National Interests at Talks With US, FM Lavrov Says
10:15 GMTRussia Offers India to Develop New Tank Based on Armata, Military Agency Says
09:20 GMTTurkey to Work on Domestic Air Defence System to Replace S-400, Patriot, Reports Say
09:12 GMTWhite House Clearing Press After Biden's COVID Event Sets Netizens on Fire
08:58 GMTJury in Ghislaine Maxwell Case Told to Stay for Additional Time After No Verdict Announced
08:43 GMTMoscow: Long-Term Gas Contracts Provide More Security for EU Countries Than Relying on Spot Market
07:57 GMTShooter Eliminated After Killing Four, Injuring Police Officer in Colorado
06:57 GMTNorway's Health Boss Stoltenberg Accuses Rich Countries of Contributing to Prolonging COVID Pandemic
06:10 GMTScuffles Break Out at Wiltshire Boxing Day Hunt - Video
05:53 GMTMoscow Confirms Russia-US Talks on Security Guarantees May Take Place on 10 January