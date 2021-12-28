https://sputniknews.com/20211228/tvxqs-changmin-to-comeback-with-new-release-1091865195.html

TVXQ's Changmin to Comeback With New Release

TVXQ's Changmin to Comeback With New Release

The veteran idol is ready to please his devoted fans with new material. 28.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-28T19:16+0000

2021-12-28T19:16+0000

2021-12-28T19:16+0000

south korea

k-pop

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091865170_0:104:2048:1256_1920x0_80_0_0_19ca6e34efffed64c3efa73c53fd8525.jpg

Member of K-pop duo TVXQ, which is alive and kicking after many years on the South Korean stage, Max Changmin is ready to release a second solo album, SM Entertainment announced on December 28. This upcoming release, scheduled for January 2022, will mark 2 years since his first solo album 'Chocolate,' released in 2019. His latest single, named "All That Love," was made for 'SM Station' in November 2020. Debuting back in 2003 as the youngest member of legendary K-pop band TVXQ, Max has come a long way and is still considered as one of the most popular idols in the South Korean entertainment industry. And K-pop fans still support and love him despite the fact that he became a family man recently - in October 2020, Max married his non-celebrity girlfriend. Cassiopea (the official name of the TVXQ's fandom) has expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming release.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

south korea, k-pop