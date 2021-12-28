Registration was successful!
TVXQ's Changmin to Comeback With New Release
TVXQ's Changmin to Comeback With New Release
28.12.2021
Member of K-pop duo TVXQ, which is alive and kicking after many years on the South Korean stage, Max Changmin is ready to release a second solo album, SM Entertainment announced on December 28. This upcoming release, scheduled for January 2022, will mark 2 years since his first solo album 'Chocolate,' released in 2019. His latest single, named "All That Love," was made for 'SM Station' in November 2020. Debuting back in 2003 as the youngest member of legendary K-pop band TVXQ, Max has come a long way and is still considered as one of the most popular idols in the South Korean entertainment industry. And K-pop fans still support and love him despite the fact that he became a family man recently - in October 2020, Max married his non-celebrity girlfriend. Cassiopea (the official name of the TVXQ's fandom) has expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming release.
south korea
Martha Yiling
Martha Yiling
News
south korea, k-pop

TVXQ's Changmin to Comeback With New Release

19:16 GMT 28.12.2021
© TVXQ!/ TwitteChangmin of TVXQ
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
