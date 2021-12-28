Registration was successful!
'They Should Hang Him on CNN': GOP House Candidate Suggests Executing Gen. Mark Milley on Air
'They Should Hang Him on CNN': GOP House Candidate Suggests Executing Gen. Mark Milley on Air
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley has been heavily criticised by former US President Donald Trump, who blasted him as a "woke" general. According to Bob Woodward's book "Peril", Milley was concerned that the hot-tempered ex-president might launch a military strike against China.
Nevada Republican candidate for the US House of Representatives Noah Malgeri has suggested that General Mark Milley should face a court martial and then be executed on-air if found guilty.“He [General Mark Milley] is an active-duty soldier. Just convene a court martial, and forget it”. Malgeri, who is an Iraq War veteran, said during an interview with Veterans in Politics. “We need to get back to our patriotic, liberty-loving roots. What did they use to do to traitors if they were convicted by a court? They would execute them. [...] I think, you know, if he's guilty of it by a court martial, they should hang him on CNN. I mean, they're not going to do it on CNN. But on C-SPAN or something".This is not the first time Malgeri has called for Milley to be court-martialled, as the GOP candidate frequently takes to Twitter to slam the Biden administration, criticise the coronavirus response, and assert that Biden must be impeached.General Mark Milley, who is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was said to have contacted his Chinese counterparts and told them that he would warn them if former President Donald Trump were to launch a military strike against China. After the claim emerged in Bob Woodward's book "Peril", many Republicans, including the ex-president, accused Milley of "treason".GOP Senator Marco Rubio offered some tough (not as tough as Malgeri's suggestions, however) measures against Milley, calling on President Joe Biden to "dismiss" him as "America’s national security and ability to lead in the world are at stake".Milley himself insisted that his contacts with his Chinese counterparts were in line with his job.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley has been heavily criticised by former US President Donald Trump, who blasted him as a "woke" general. According to Bob Woodward's book "Peril", Milley was concerned that the hot-tempered ex-president might launch a military strike against China.
Nevada Republican candidate for the US House of Representatives Noah Malgeri has suggested that General Mark Milley should face a court martial and then be executed on-air if found guilty.
“He [General Mark Milley] is an active-duty soldier. Just convene a court martial, and forget it”. Malgeri, who is an Iraq War veteran, said during an interview with Veterans in Politics. “We need to get back to our patriotic, liberty-loving roots. What did they use to do to traitors if they were convicted by a court? They would execute them. [...] I think, you know, if he's guilty of it by a court martial, they should hang him on CNN. I mean, they're not going to do it on CNN. But on C-SPAN or something".
This is not the first time Malgeri has called for Milley to be court-martialled, as the GOP candidate frequently takes to Twitter to slam the Biden administration, criticise the coronavirus response, and assert that Biden must be impeached.
General Mark Milley, who is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was said to have contacted his Chinese counterparts and told them that he would warn them if former President Donald Trump were to launch a military strike against China. After the claim emerged in Bob Woodward's book "Peril", many Republicans, including the ex-president, accused Milley of "treason".
GOP Senator Marco Rubio offered some tough (not as tough as Malgeri's suggestions, however) measures against Milley, calling on President Joe Biden to "dismiss" him as "America’s national security and ability to lead in the world are at stake".
Milley himself insisted that his contacts with his Chinese counterparts were in line with his job.
