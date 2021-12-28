Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/sputnik-v-developers-to-putin-trials-show-the-russian-vaccine-neutralises-omicron-strain-1091858897.html
Sputnik V Developers to Putin: Trials Show the Russian Vaccine Neutralises Omicron Strain
Sputnik V Developers to Putin: Trials Show the Russian Vaccine Neutralises Omicron Strain
The new variant, discovered in South Africa last month, proved to be highly contagious and has become the dominant COVID-19 strain in many countries across the... 28.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-28T11:47+0000
2021-12-28T11:47+0000
2021-12-28T11:51+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin
Sputnik V Developers to Putin: Trials Show the Russian Vaccine Neutralises Omicron Strain
11:47 GMT 28.12.2021 (Updated: 11:51 GMT 28.12.2021)
Being updated
The new variant, discovered in South Africa last month, proved to be highly contagious and has become the dominant COVID-19 strain in many countries across the world.