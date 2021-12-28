Scientists Clash Over Whether Mysterious Cosmic Flash is 'Scientific Coup' or... Russian Space Trash
Heated debate continues among astronomers in regard to the nature of a mysterious cosmic flash that was registered by Chinese scientists back in 2017, with the researchers themselves claiming they saw a gamma-ray burst (GRB) from the universe's infancy, while critics argued it was nothing but a reflection from space garbage.The team of astronomers from China’s Peking University was led by Linhua Jiang, with the crew working in Hawaii at the time and exploring the most distant galaxy known to humanity - GN-z11 - for clues about the universe's early life.Their expectations, as recalled by The Daily Beast, were exceeded, as they claimed to have witnessed a 13.4-billion-year old explosion - something that would be a "scientific coup" if proven true. Such a landmark discovery would likely change the study of almost everything in astronomy.However, not everyone appeared to share their enthusiasm. Polish astronomer from Adam Mickiewicz University, Michal Michalowski, proceeded to cool the Chinese team's passion, saying that what they thought was an ancient gamma-ray burst was actually nothing but a reflection from a Russian Breeze-M Proton rocket.Apparently not ready to easily believe in miraculous discoveries, Michalowski said that it could either be "an extraordinary discovery of something we have not seen yet", or something that has an "obvious explanation".Jiang's team disagrees, asserting that their calculations rule out the possibility of Russian space debris interfering with their recordings, showing that the rocket's remains were several inches away from the alleged GN-z11-flash in their telescope's view.The issue remains open, with even the Chinese team accepting that "we will never know the true nature of this flash". In order to confirm Jiang's discovery, similar data of confirmed gamma-ray bursts is needed - something that the astronomers do not possess currently.
