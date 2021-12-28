https://sputniknews.com/20211228/russia-adds-safeguard-proposals-on-a-part-of-nato-1091854285.html

Russia Adds Safeguard Proposals on a Part of NATO

Russia Adds Safeguard Proposals on a Part of NATO

Reports say Russia "is not bluffing by putting forward the security safeguard proposals on a part of NATO and the US and will make every effort to facilitate... 28.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-28T09:09+0000

2021-12-28T09:09+0000

2021-12-28T09:09+0000

ethiopia

radio

russia

middle east

ukraine

chile

military

the critical hour

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091854253_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_76bc616b41254920a5e393d42991cac9.png

Russia Adds Safeguard Proposals on a Part of NATO Reports say Russia "is not bluffing by putting forward the security safeguard proposals on a part of NATO and the US and will make every effort to facilitate the West’s awareness of it."

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia. Reports say Russia "is not bluffing by putting forward the security safeguard proposals on a part of NATO and the US and will make every effort to facilitate the West’s awareness of it, " according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. Also, President Putin suggested repercussions could be possible, warning that he could take “adequate military-technical measures” if NATO continues its “aggressive” course “on the threshold of our home.”Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ray has an article entitled, "Washington Prepares to Fail in Ukraine," which talks about the US's refusal to acknowledge Russia's vital strategic interest in Ukraine. It also discusses Washington's plans to subject Ukraine and the NATO alliance to "a dangerous and unnecessary test by confronting Russian conventional military power."Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. Dr. Hancock points to the frightening number of people around the country aggressively lashing out in response to policies they dislike regarding Covid. She also discusses The Federal Aviation Administration's 1,000 + investigations into unruly passenger incidents this year, more than five times as many as in all of 2020.Patricio Zamorano, political analyst and Director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, COHA.org, joins us to discuss Chile. Marco Teruggi penned an article for the Orinoco Tribune, talking about the expected results of the new progressive government saying that the expectation of Chileans is "that not only things will change in their country, but also the integration with their neighbors and the continent."Obi Egbuna, activist and US Rep for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. Since the federal government forces of Ethiopia cornered the TPLF back into Tigray state, the US-backed TPLF has asked for peace negotiations. In return, the Ethiopian government has called for the abolishment of the TPLF as well as the surrender of its leadership.Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. This past Sunday, Israel's government approved a $317m plan to double the Jewish settler population in the occupied Golan Heights of Syria.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the military. He discusses an article in Responsible Statecraft that exposes the gap between the US military's reputation and its actual performance in the post 9/11 wars.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss his article titled, "Those Nasty Russians." In it, Kiriakou discusses the recent New York Times article that claims Moscow is preparing its public for a potential war in Russia. Kiriakou shows why these claims are preposterous, refuting the Times' claims that Russia had already “massed troops on the border with Ukraine,” a lie that has been perpetuated in the mainstream media all across the United States.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ethiopia

ukraine

chile

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

ethiopia, radio, russia, middle east, ukraine, chile, military, the critical hour, covid-19, аудио