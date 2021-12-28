https://sputniknews.com/20211228/pentagon-tightens-coronavirus-restrictions-as-cases-surge-in-us-capital-1091869321.html

Pentagon Tightens Coronavirus Restrictions as Cases Surge in US Capital

The Defense Department said it is boosting the restrictive measures implemented to deal with the novel coronavirus amid the increase in cases in Washington, DC and the surrounding areas of the US capital.

"[A]s we have seen an increase in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and positive test results in the National Capitol Region in recent weeks, the Director of Administration and Management is implementing a few additional mitigation measures on the Pentagon Reservation to protect the workforce, their families, our communities, and our support to the no-fail mission of the Department of Defense," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.Defense Department employees are encouraged to work from home at least until the end of the month of January and the only visitors allowed at the Pentagon building will be officials attending mission critical meetings, the release said.Unofficial visitors will not be allowed in the Pentagon through the end of January, the release also said.All Defense Department personnel and their family members are recommended to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the release added.According to US media, Washington, DC has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the United States. Last week, the US capital had an estimated 1,192 new cases per day as the more transmissible Omicron variant continues to spread. However, health officials had acknowledged that the Omicron cases are mild and there are no reported deaths so far.

