Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/new-york-city-schools-to-test-each-student-for-coronavirus-amid-surge-in-cases-1091865928.html
New York City Schools to Test Each Student for Coronavirus Amid Surge in Cases
New York City Schools to Test Each Student for Coronavirus Amid Surge in Cases
The New York City authorities are distributing some 2 million coronavirus test kits mostly to schools in a bid to keep in class what they term are "asymptomatic children" amid an increase in pediatric hospitalizations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.
2021-12-28T17:50+0000
2021-12-28T17:50+0000
us
new york city
covid-19
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089798077_0:0:2948:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_cf2acf4002a42032fca83c28461914e9.jpg
"Your children are safer in school and the numbers speak for themselves,” de Blasio told a live streamed event where he appeared with Mayor-Elect Eric Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul as they attempted to convince parents to keep their children in school so long as they are not sick.New York City has recently seen a nearly five-fold increase in pediatric hospitalizations as the coronavirus Omicron variant infects more children, according to New York State health officials.Under the new plan, the city’s ramped-up testing program will allow children asymptomatic to COVID-19 to remain in class and only keep at home those who test positive for the coronavirus.Previously, entire classrooms of students were quarantined to study from home once one or more were found to have contracted the virus. Now, those same&nbsp;students will receive a rapid at-home test and return to class if they test negative. For additional protection, a second test will be conducted within seven days of the first.“We cannot go back to isolation, remote learning and keeping our children from everything,” City University of New York Health and Wellness Director Fabian Wander, who joined de Blasio on the call, said. “The impact isolation has on young people's emotional wellness is something we've only just started to grapple with.&nbsp; This isn't healthy.”New York City’s public school system is the largest of its kind in the United States with some 1.1 million students.
new york city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089798077_217:0:2948:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6fef77eea6f686117842bc2f5e5d40f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, new york city, covid-19, omicron strain

New York City Schools to Test Each Student for Coronavirus Amid Surge in Cases

17:50 GMT 28.12.2021
© TOBY MELVILLEFILE PHOTO: Students take coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests at Harris Academy Beckenham, in London
FILE PHOTO: Students take coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests at Harris Academy Beckenham, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
© TOBY MELVILLE
Subscribe
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - The New York City authorities are distributing some 2 million coronavirus test kits mostly to schools in a bid to keep in class what they term are "asymptomatic children" amid an increase in pediatric hospitalizations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.
"Your children are safer in school and the numbers speak for themselves,” de Blasio told a live streamed event where he appeared with Mayor-Elect Eric Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul as they attempted to convince parents to keep their children in school so long as they are not sick.
New York City has recently seen a nearly five-fold increase in pediatric hospitalizations as the coronavirus Omicron variant infects more children, according to New York State health officials.
Under the new plan, the city’s ramped-up testing program will allow children asymptomatic to COVID-19 to remain in class and only keep at home those who test positive for the coronavirus.
Previously, entire classrooms of students were quarantined to study from home once one or more were found to have contracted the virus. Now, those same students will receive a rapid at-home test and return to class if they test negative. For additional protection, a second test will be conducted within seven days of the first.
“We cannot go back to isolation, remote learning and keeping our children from everything,” City University of New York Health and Wellness Director Fabian Wander, who joined de Blasio on the call, said. “The impact isolation has on young people's emotional wellness is something we've only just started to grapple with.  This isn't healthy.”
New York City’s public school system is the largest of its kind in the United States with some 1.1 million students.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:50 GMTNew York City Schools to Test Each Student for Coronavirus Amid Surge in Cases
17:25 GMTObservers: After 20-Year War US Simply Abandoned Afghanistan Without Political & Economic Solution
16:50 GMTExcess Military Equipment? Kiev, Washington ‘Working’ on Deal to Supply More US Arms to Ukraine
16:34 GMTUkraine 'Enjoys' NATO-Masochist Relationship
16:31 GMTPictures of Mars Show Eerie Sand Formations on Red Planet
16:14 GMTRussia’s ‘Flying Laboratory’ Reportedly Scrambled to Shadow US Spy Plane Over Black Sea
15:35 GMTGerman Media: Berlin ‘Should Do Its Best’ to Stop Nord Stream 2 Dispute From Further Escalation
15:10 GMTLate Football Legend Diego Maradona's Brother, Hugo, Passes Away at 52
15:03 GMTJordan Peterson Wishes Elon Musk Merry Christmas While Taking a Dig at Wokeness
14:59 GMT'They Should Hang Him on CNN': GOP House Candidate Suggests Executing Gen. Mark Milley on Air
14:22 GMTScientists Clash Over Whether Mysterious Cosmic Flash is 'Scientific Coup' or... Russian Space Trash
14:17 GMTDid Roman Abramovich’s New Citizenship Spark Chelsea’s Hunt for Portuguese Players?
14:14 GMTAfghan Diplomat Says Resistance Against Taliban Organised in Panjshir, Kandahar, Baghlan
13:56 GMTBroadcasting License of RT DE German-Language Channel in Serbia Given Lawfully, Regulator Says
13:47 GMTFrance's Naval Group Denies Knowledge About Any Discussions Between Paris and Delhi on Nuclear Subs
13:36 GMT'Love to See Haaland Win Champions League With Real Madrid': Dortmund CEO on Erling's Possible Move
13:36 GMTIndia Approves Two New COVID Vaccines Covovax and Corbevax, and Anti-Viral Drug Molnupiravir for Use
13:19 GMTDavid Lammy Apologises for Nominating Corbyn as Labour Leader, Laments Anti-Semitism in Party
13:11 GMTFuture Head of Munich Conference Believes Russia Sanctions Should Affect Nord Stream 2
13:08 GMTUK Defence Ministry Slammed Over 'Grandiose Spending' on Hire Cars for Its Personnel