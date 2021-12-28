Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/netizens-buzz-after-brand-new-trailer-for-batman-starring-robert-pattinson-dropped-1091850347.html
Netizens Buzz After Brand New Trailer for Batman Starring Robert Pattinson Dropped
Netizens Buzz After Brand New Trailer for Batman Starring Robert Pattinson Dropped
Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for The Batman, titled ”The Bat and the Cat,” which shows more of Bruce Wayne, Catwoman, and The Riddler characters.
Boo, haters! It seems Robert Pattinson has dashed the expectations of those who had doubted he is not suited for the role, especially those who considered he was too pale and skinny to play the Dark Knight.Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for The Batman, titled "The Bat and the Cat," which shows more of Bruce Wayne, Catwoman, and The Riddler characters.In particular, the video captures more of the new Batman's body, which social media users rushed to admit was exactly what they imagined from the comics — "lean and muscular". Good work, Rob!Apart from the shirtless Pattinson, the trailer also features a series of flirty moments with Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.The long-anticipated premiere is set for March 4 worldwide, after it was pushed to 2022 in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
Most fans were left stunned by the actor's physique in the upcoming movie, which proves he has been working out in order to fit into Batman's suit.
Boo, haters! It seems Robert Pattinson has dashed the expectations of those who had doubted he is not suited for the role, especially those who considered he was too pale and skinny to play the Dark Knight.
Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for The Batman, titled ”The Bat and the Cat,” which shows more of Bruce Wayne, Catwoman, and The Riddler characters.
In particular, the video captures more of the new Batman's body, which social media users rushed to admit was exactly what they imagined from the comics — ”lean and muscular”. Good work, Rob!
Apart from the shirtless Pattinson, the trailer also features a series of flirty moments with Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.
The long-anticipated premiere is set for March 4 worldwide, after it was pushed to 2022 in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
