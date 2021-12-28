Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/moscow-long-term-gas-contracts-provide-more-security-for-eu-countries-than-relying-on-spot-market-1091854042.html
Moscow: Long-Term Gas Contracts Provide More Security for EU Countries Than Relying on Spot Market
Moscow: Long-Term Gas Contracts Provide More Security for EU Countries Than Relying on Spot Market
European countries having long-standing contracts on gas supply with Russia are more tranquil than those relying on the spot markets, the head of Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky, has told Sputnik.
2021-12-28T08:43+0000
2021-12-28T08:49+0000
russia
gas
gas supplies
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089475115_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_32120d59bad3f63f34d127755b653495.jpg
Europe is currently facing an unprecedented spike in gas prices, with gas futures hitting a record high of $2,187 per 1,000 cubic metres.Commenting on the abnormally high prices, Russian president Vladimir Putin stressed they were caused by the EU's decision to buy on spot markets, and not rely on long-term agreements with Russia.Nord Stream 2 TroublesThe diplomat stressed is no point in Washington’s sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project as the construction of the gas pipeline has been completed.Birichevsky added that the US actions against the project are "contrary to the interests of most European countries".The diplomat also addressed the perspectives of gas transit through Ukraine after 2024 will depend on gas supply agreements.Birichevsky has added that the European Union had taken a course on decreasing the demand for gas, but the situation is opposite with the demand is rising, so rising the prices, so it is difficult to make long-term forecasts. The Russian gas is still in demand in Europe, he has concluded.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project will carry natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The pipeline was completed in September and is now undergoing certification procedure in Germany.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089475115_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_5aa6c484d2dd7b2533f21cb456fcda77.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, gas, gas supplies, nord stream 2

Moscow: Long-Term Gas Contracts Provide More Security for EU Countries Than Relying on Spot Market

08:43 GMT 28.12.2021 (Updated: 08:49 GMT 28.12.2021)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Осадчая Екатерина / Fire gas stoveFire gas stove
Fire gas stove - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Осадчая Екатерина / Fire gas stove
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European countries possessing long-standing contracts on gas supply with Russia are more tranquil than those relying on spot markets, the head of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky, has told Sputnik.

"The specificity of the field is that it is necessary to plan the production and geography of gas supplies in advance, but many EU companies have pivoted to spot markets. What did it lead to? Long-standing contracts allow to maintain stability, to feel confident. Those countries which sealed such contracts [long-term contracts on gas supply] with Russia are feeling much more tranquil and confident than those relying on spot markets", Birichevsky said in an interview.

Europe is currently facing an unprecedented spike in gas prices, with gas futures hitting a record high of $2,187 per 1,000 cubic metres.
Commenting on the abnormally high prices, Russian president Vladimir Putin stressed they were caused by the EU's decision to buy on spot markets, and not rely on long-term agreements with Russia.

Nord Stream 2 Troubles

The diplomat stressed is no point in Washington’s sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project as the construction of the gas pipeline has been completed.

"To be honest, we see no point in Washington's sanctions policy in conditions when the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has already been built," the diplomat said.

© AP Photo / Dmitry LovetskyIn this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
© AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
Birichevsky added that the US actions against the project are "contrary to the interests of most European countries".

"We believe that the certification of the gas pipeline, its commissioning and further use will be carried out on the basis of the legal norms in force in the EU," the diplomat added.

The diplomat also addressed the perspectives of gas transit through Ukraine after 2024 will depend on gas supply agreements.

"If we are talking about perspectives of the Russian gas transit through Ukraine after 2024, it again depends on the essence of agreements. It will be implemented in the framework of contracts reflecting supply and demand at the moment," Birichevsky has said in an interview.

Birichevsky has added that the European Union had taken a course on decreasing the demand for gas, but the situation is opposite with the demand is rising, so rising the prices, so it is difficult to make long-term forecasts. The Russian gas is still in demand in Europe, he has concluded.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project will carry natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The pipeline was completed in September and is now undergoing certification procedure in Germany.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:43 GMTMoscow: Long-Term Gas Contracts Provide More Security for EU Countries Than Relying on Spot Market
07:57 GMTShooter Eliminated After Killing Four, Injuring Police Officer in Colorado
06:57 GMTNorway's Health Boss Stoltenberg Accuses Rich Countries of Contributing to Prolonging COVID Pandemic
06:10 GMTScuffles Break Out at Wiltshire Boxing Day Hunt - Video
05:53 GMTMoscow Confirms Russia-US Talks on Security Guarantees May Take Place on 10 January
05:13 GMTHoax Essay on 'Racism' of White Milk Against Black Coffee Wins Praise in Swedish University
04:29 GMTThunberg Says 'Strange' to Think Biden is Climate Leader Given 'What His Administration is Doing'
04:21 GMTExperts Predict Stricter Regulatory Measures, Bitcoin Crash in 2022 - Report
03:25 GMTUS, Russia to Hold Talks on Arms Control, Situation in Ukraine 10 January - Reports
02:58 GMTNetizens Buzz After Brand New Trailer for Batman Starring Robert Pattinson Dropped
02:06 GMTChina Successfully Tests Satellite Able to Capture HQ Photos of US City in Less Than 1 Min - Report
01:42 GMTVideos: Latakia Port Near Russia's Hmeimim Base in Syria Targeted by IDF Airstrikes - Reports
01:07 GMTUS Ambassador to Bahrain Reportedly Used Racist Slurs Against Arabs
00:19 GMTSecond Box Found Under Gen. Lee Statue Appears to Be Real 1887 Time Capsule, Virginia Gov. Says
00:08 GMTDamascus Condemns Israeli Plan to Double Jewish Settler Population in Occupied Golan Heights
YesterdayBiden Orders Emergency Management Agency to Assist With Coronavirus Testing
YesterdayUnidentified Foreign Nation Orders Variant F-35 Jet Version Design
YesterdayQuarter of Sailors on US Navy Ship Milwaukee Test Positive for COVID-19 - Reports
YesterdayNearly 3,000 Flights Canceled, Over 12,000 Delayed Globally on Monday
YesterdayChina Develops AI 'Prosecutor' Able to Charge People With 97% Accuracy - Report