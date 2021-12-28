https://sputniknews.com/20211228/moscow-long-term-gas-contracts-provide-more-security-for-eu-countries-than-relying-on-spot-market-1091854042.html

Moscow: Long-Term Gas Contracts Provide More Security for EU Countries Than Relying on Spot Market

European countries having long-standing contracts on gas supply with Russia are more tranquil than those relying on the spot markets, the head of Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky, has told Sputnik.

Europe is currently facing an unprecedented spike in gas prices, with gas futures hitting a record high of $2,187 per 1,000 cubic metres.Commenting on the abnormally high prices, Russian president Vladimir Putin stressed they were caused by the EU's decision to buy on spot markets, and not rely on long-term agreements with Russia.Nord Stream 2 TroublesThe diplomat stressed is no point in Washington’s sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project as the construction of the gas pipeline has been completed.Birichevsky added that the US actions against the project are "contrary to the interests of most European countries".The diplomat also addressed the perspectives of gas transit through Ukraine after 2024 will depend on gas supply agreements.Birichevsky has added that the European Union had taken a course on decreasing the demand for gas, but the situation is opposite with the demand is rising, so rising the prices, so it is difficult to make long-term forecasts. The Russian gas is still in demand in Europe, he has concluded.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project will carry natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The pipeline was completed in September and is now undergoing certification procedure in Germany.

