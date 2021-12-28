Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/love-to-see-haaland-win-champions-league-with-real-madrid-dortmund-ceo-on-erlings-possible-move-1091859381.html
'Love to See Haaland Win Champions League With Real Madrid': Dortmund CEO on Erling's Possible Move
'Love to See Haaland Win Champions League With Real Madrid': Dortmund CEO on Erling's Possible Move
Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland last month spoke about his desire to play for 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid and that's where he is heading possibly, according to the broad hints dropped by Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.
Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland last month spoke about his desire to play for 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid and that's where he is heading possibly, according to the broad hints dropped by Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.Watzke had earlier confirmed that the current La Liga leaders were extremely keen to have Haaland in their squad.The 62-year-old football administrator has now sent the football world into a frenzy after saying that he would like to see Haaland lifting the Champions League trophy with Real in the not so distant future.The 21-year-old Haaland is one of the hottest properties in football right now, as his prolific goal scoring has contributed heavily to Dortmund's success of late.Since his imperious showing for BVB last season, in which he scored 27 goals in the Bundesliga, Haaland has continued with his rich vein of form in their current campaign across all competitions.In 16 appearances for the club in 2021-22, the Leeds-born footballer has netted 19 goals, playing a key role in keeping Dortmund in second place behind Bayern Munich in the German league.With 34 points, Dortmund are behind Bayern in the race for the Bundesliga crown. The latter top the charts with 43 points.
champions league, football, sport, real madrid, borussia dortmund, transfer, contract, deal, bundesliga, football club, footballer, la liga, football star, uefa champions league, erling haaland

'Love to See Haaland Win Champions League With Real Madrid': Dortmund CEO on Erling's Possible Move

13:36 GMT 28.12.2021
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - March 9, 2021
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - March 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
© REUTERS / LEON KUEGELER
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Several top European clubs, including Man United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Barcelona, and Real Madrid are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund (BVB) striker Erling Haaland in 2022. But the German club's CEO has all but confirmed his next destination.
Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland last month spoke about his desire to play for 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid and that's where he is heading possibly, according to the broad hints dropped by Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.
Watzke had earlier confirmed that the current La Liga leaders were extremely keen to have Haaland in their squad.

"All I know is that Real Madrid are very interested in him", Watzke had told the German publication BILD.

The 62-year-old football administrator has now sent the football world into a frenzy after saying that he would like to see Haaland lifting the Champions League trophy with Real in the not so distant future.

"I would love to see Haaland win a Champions League with Real Madrid", Watzke told the Spanish TV station El Chiringuito.

The 21-year-old Haaland is one of the hottest properties in football right now, as his prolific goal scoring has contributed heavily to Dortmund's success of late.
Since his imperious showing for BVB last season, in which he scored 27 goals in the Bundesliga, Haaland has continued with his rich vein of form in their current campaign across all competitions.
In 16 appearances for the club in 2021-22, the Leeds-born footballer has netted 19 goals, playing a key role in keeping Dortmund in second place behind Bayern Munich in the German league.
With 34 points, Dortmund are behind Bayern in the race for the Bundesliga crown. The latter top the charts with 43 points.
