Late Football Legend Diego Maradona's Brother, Hugo, Passes Away at 52
15:10 GMT 28.12.2021 (Updated: 15:35 GMT 28.12.2021)
The past 13 months have been extremely tough for the Maradona family. While the legendary Diego Maradona passed away in November last year due to a cardiac arrest, the clan lost another member on Tuesday.
Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of World Cup winner Diego Maradona
, died of a heart attack at his home in Naples in Italy on Tuesday. He was 52.
His death was confirmed by his former club Napoli.
"The thoughts of club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, officials, coaching staff, the players and the whole SSC Napoli family are with the Maradona family after the sad passing of Hugo", the club said in a statement.
Like his more famous brother Diego, Hugo began playing football at a tender age before eventually becoming a professional footballer at 18 when he was signed by Napoli.
However, his footballing career
never took off like Diego, and he was sent to Ascoli on loan by the Italian side.
Despite experiencing a series of disappointments during the course of his footballing career, Hugo finally found success in youth projects.