Late Football Legend Diego Maradona's Brother, Hugo, Passes Away at 52

Late Football Legend Diego Maradona's Brother, Hugo, Passes Away at 52

The past 13 months have been extremely tough for the Maradona family. While the legendary Diego Maradona passed away in November last year due to a cardiac...

Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of World Cup winner Diego Maradona, died of a heart attack at his home in Naples in Italy on Tuesday. He was 52.His death was confirmed by his former club Napoli.Like his more famous brother Diego, Hugo began playing football at a tender age before eventually becoming a professional footballer at 18 when he was signed by Napoli.However, his footballing career never took off like Diego, and he was sent to Ascoli on loan by the Italian side.Despite experiencing a series of disappointments during the course of his footballing career, Hugo finally found success in youth projects.

