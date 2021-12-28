Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/israel-defence-forces-decline-comment-on-reported-air-strike-in-syria-1091857734.html
Israel Defence Forces Decline Comment on Reported Air Strike in Syria
Israel Defence Forces Decline Comment on Reported Air Strike in Syria
The Israel Defence Forces do not comment on foreign media reports concerning an air raid near the port of Latakia in Syria, the Israeli military press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Syrian state media reported that Israel had attacked the port of Latakia. According to a military source of the state news agency, the attack was carried out using several missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, damaging the container yard in a commercial port and causing a fire.Israel has performed regular strikes against what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where forces supported by Tehran, have deployed in support of the Syrian government.
Israel Defence Forces Decline Comment on Reported Air Strike in Syria

11:14 GMT 28.12.2021
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defence Forces do not comment on foreign media reports concerning an air raid near the port of Latakia in Syria, the Israeli military press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We do not comment on foreign media reports", the IDF said.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian state media reported that Israel had attacked the port of Latakia. According to a military source of the state news agency, the attack was carried out using several missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, damaging the container yard in a commercial port and causing a fire.
Israel has performed regular strikes against what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where forces supported by Tehran, have deployed in support of the Syrian government.
