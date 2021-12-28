Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/iran-has-no-deterrent-to-its-nuclear-programme-israeli-defence-official-warns-1091863571.html
Iran Has 'No Deterrent' to Its Nuclear Programme, Israeli Defence Official Warns
Iran Has 'No Deterrent' to Its Nuclear Programme, Israeli Defence Official Warns
The Vienna talks on the possible restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed on Monday after the Christmas holidays, marking the eighth round of the tense negotiations.
2021-12-28T18:02+0000
2021-12-28T18:02+0000
middle east
israel
iran
nuclear weapons
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
nuclear deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082726191_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1e90c35a0e585e60c0fc99e05fadd1ad.jpg
The Iranian nuclear programme does not have any kind of deterrent that would be able to stop it, a senior Israeli defence official has claimed.As Tehran, having stepped away from its JCPOA commitments after Donald Trump's exit from the deal in 2018, continues to enrich uranium up to 60%, far beyond the limits allowed under the accord, Palti said that "we don’t want to reach a point where we will have to ask ourselves how Iran was allowed to enrich to 90% [a weapon production enrichment level]".Tehran proceeded to boost enrichment to 60% after its calls for European countries to leverage the United States to save the JCPOA agreement were met with silence. The Islamic Republic, however, outlined that this level of enrichment is only used for civilian purposes, adding that it will not pursue weapons-grade 90% enrichment even if the Vienna talks fail.US Special Envoy to Iran Rob Malley said that the US does not intend to "agree to a worse deal because Iran has built up its nuclear programme". The Vienna negotiators have to address the Iranian nuclear programme as soon as possible, he said, because at some point efforts to revive the JCPOA would “be tantamount to trying to revive a dead corpse”.Should the negotiations fail and not restore the nuclear deal, it is “more than plausible, possible, and maybe even probable” that Iran will try to become a threshold nuclear state, The New Yorker said, citing a senior State Department official.'We Will Act Alone'Among those who are vehemently opposed not only to Iran obtaining nuclear weapons, but even the idea of a restoration of the JCPOA, is Israel. As the Vienna talks resumed on Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid asserted that his country's "main foreign policy and security issues are to prevent the Iranian nuclear programme".Earlier in December, the United States and Israel agreed that Iran's "rapidly advancing" nuclear programme, along with the "destabilising activities and support for terrorist proxy groups", poses a "grave threat" to peace in the region. Tehran, however, has repeatedly said that it does not have plans to develop nuclear weapons, even after stepping away from its JCPOA commitments. According to the Islamic Republic, it is up to the United States to take the first steps towards reviving the nuclear deal abandoned by the 45th president, starting with lifting the harsh sanctions imposed by Trump under his "maximum pressure" campaign.Iran also blasted the "double standards" in regard to nuclear weapons in the Middle East, pointing to the fact that while the West threatens dire consequences for Tehran over its nuclear programme, it does not do the same when it comes to Israel - a country that is presumed to possess nuclear weapons. Israel is also among those countries that have not signed the 1970 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, joined by Pakistan, India and North Korea.
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/israel-could-attack-irans-nuclear-programme-tomorrow-if-needed-says-air-force-future-head-1091726758.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082726191_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87779e7b888d19bd7a2be67f99f6eaef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, iran, nuclear weapons, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), nuclear deal

Iran Has 'No Deterrent' to Its Nuclear Programme, Israeli Defence Official Warns

18:02 GMT 28.12.2021
© REUTERS / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY OFFICEA number of new generation Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021
A number of new generation Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
© REUTERS / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY OFFICE
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Vienna talks on a possible restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed on Monday after the Christmas holidays, marking the eighth round of the tense negotiations.
The Iranian nuclear programme does not have any kind of deterrent that would be able to stop it, a senior Israeli defence official has claimed.

“The problem with Iran’s nuclear programme is that, for the time being, there is no diplomatic mechanism to make them stop”, Zohar Palti, who heads the Israeli Defence Ministry’s political-military bureau, told The New Yorker. "There is no deterrent. Iran is no longer afraid".

As Tehran, having stepped away from its JCPOA commitments after Donald Trump's exit from the deal in 2018, continues to enrich uranium up to 60%, far beyond the limits allowed under the accord, Palti said that "we don’t want to reach a point where we will have to ask ourselves how Iran was allowed to enrich to 90% [a weapon production enrichment level]".
Tehran proceeded to boost enrichment to 60% after its calls for European countries to leverage the United States to save the JCPOA agreement were met with silence. The Islamic Republic, however, outlined that this level of enrichment is only used for civilian purposes, adding that it will not pursue weapons-grade 90% enrichment even if the Vienna talks fail.
US Special Envoy to Iran Rob Malley said that the US does not intend to "agree to a worse deal because Iran has built up its nuclear programme". The Vienna negotiators have to address the Iranian nuclear programme as soon as possible, he said, because at some point efforts to revive the JCPOA would “be tantamount to trying to revive a dead corpse”.
Should the negotiations fail and not restore the nuclear deal, it is “more than plausible, possible, and maybe even probable” that Iran will try to become a threshold nuclear state, The New Yorker said, citing a senior State Department official.

“We’ve seen Iran’s nuclear programme expand, and we’ve seen Tehran become more belligerent, more bellicose in its regional activities”, Malley said. “They are miscalculating and playing with fire”.

'We Will Act Alone'

Among those who are vehemently opposed not only to Iran obtaining nuclear weapons, but even the idea of a restoration of the JCPOA, is Israel. As the Vienna talks resumed on Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid asserted that his country's "main foreign policy and security issues are to prevent the Iranian nuclear programme".

"We have told everyone clearly that Israel will not let Iran become a nuclear threshold state. Of course, we prefer to act in international cooperation, but if necessary we will act alone for our security", he stated.

An Israeli air force F-15I Ra'am taxis down the runway during Blue Flag 2019 at Uvda Air Base, Israel, November 4, 2019. The U.S. and Israel have a strong and enduring military-to-military partnership built on trust and developed over decades of cooperation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
Israel Could Attack Iran’s Nuclear Programme Tomorrow If Needed, Says Air Force Future Head
22 December, 17:37 GMT
Earlier in December, the United States and Israel agreed that Iran's "rapidly advancing" nuclear programme, along with the "destabilising activities and support for terrorist proxy groups", poses a "grave threat" to peace in the region.
Tehran, however, has repeatedly said that it does not have plans to develop nuclear weapons, even after stepping away from its JCPOA commitments. According to the Islamic Republic, it is up to the United States to take the first steps towards reviving the nuclear deal abandoned by the 45th president, starting with lifting the harsh sanctions imposed by Trump under his "maximum pressure" campaign.
Iran also blasted the "double standards" in regard to nuclear weapons in the Middle East, pointing to the fact that while the West threatens dire consequences for Tehran over its nuclear programme, it does not do the same when it comes to Israel - a country that is presumed to possess nuclear weapons.
Israel is also among those countries that have not signed the 1970 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, joined by Pakistan, India and North Korea.
042100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:02 GMTIran Has 'No Deterrent' to Its Nuclear Programme, Israeli Defence Official Warns
17:50 GMTNew York City Schools to Test Each Student for Coronavirus Amid Surge in Cases
17:25 GMTObservers: After 20-Year War US Simply Abandoned Afghanistan Without Political & Economic Solution
16:50 GMTExcess Military Equipment? Kiev, Washington ‘Working’ on Deal to Supply More US Arms to Ukraine
16:34 GMTUkraine 'Enjoys' NATO-Masochist Relationship
16:31 GMTPictures of Mars Show Eerie Sand Formations on Red Planet
16:14 GMTRussia’s ‘Flying Laboratory’ Reportedly Scrambled to Shadow US Spy Plane Over Black Sea
15:35 GMTGerman Media: Berlin ‘Should Do Its Best’ to Stop Nord Stream 2 Dispute From Further Escalation
15:10 GMTLate Football Legend Diego Maradona's Brother, Hugo, Passes Away at 52
15:03 GMTJordan Peterson Wishes Elon Musk Merry Christmas While Taking a Dig at Wokeness
14:59 GMT'They Should Hang Him on CNN': GOP House Candidate Suggests Executing Gen. Mark Milley on Air
14:22 GMTScientists Clash Over Whether Mysterious Cosmic Flash is 'Scientific Coup' or... Russian Space Trash
14:17 GMTDid Roman Abramovich’s New Citizenship Spark Chelsea’s Hunt for Portuguese Players?
14:14 GMTAfghan Diplomat Says Resistance Against Taliban Organised in Panjshir, Kandahar, Baghlan
13:56 GMTBroadcasting License of RT DE German-Language Channel in Serbia Given Lawfully, Regulator Says
13:47 GMTFrance's Naval Group Denies Knowledge About Any Discussions Between Paris and Delhi on Nuclear Subs
13:36 GMT'Love to See Haaland Win Champions League With Real Madrid': Dortmund CEO on Erling's Possible Move
13:36 GMTIndia Approves Two New COVID Vaccines Covovax and Corbevax, and Anti-Viral Drug Molnupiravir for Use
13:19 GMTDavid Lammy Apologises for Nominating Corbyn as Labour Leader, Laments Anti-Semitism in Party
13:11 GMTFuture Head of Munich Conference Believes Russia Sanctions Should Affect Nord Stream 2