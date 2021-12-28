https://sputniknews.com/20211228/heavy-rainfall-in-south-africa-causes-floods-in-pretoria-johannesburg---reports-1091871329.html

Heavy Rainfall in South Africa Causes Floods in Pretoria, Johannesburg - Reports

Heavy Rainfall in South Africa Causes Floods in Pretoria, Johannesburg - Reports

Heavy Rainfall in South Africa Causes Floods in Pretoria, Johannesburg - Reports

2021-12-28T23:32+0000

2021-12-28T23:32+0000

2021-12-28T23:44+0000

pretoria

africa

south africa

floods

rainfall

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104632/54/1046325455_0:373:4232:2754_1920x0_80_0_0_e3fed6eeed47f2c4919bd251d9340a85.jpg

According to the News24 outlet, the rains going on since the weekend have also caused flooding in the town of Bronkhorstspruit not far from Pretoria. Emergency actions are underway, including the digging of trenches to channel water and eliminate floods, the portal said.According to the portal, rescue services in neighboring Johannesburg have evacuated 11 people from one of the city districts as the Jukskei River rises from heavy rains. Residents of other districts were advised to vacate their living quarters and exercise caution.No fatalities from the floods have been reported.

pretoria

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

pretoria, africa, south africa, floods, rainfall