Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/future-head-of-munich-conference-believes-russia-sanctions-should-affect-nord-stream-2-1091860973.html
Future Head of Munich Conference Believes Russia Sanctions Should Affect Nord Stream 2
Future Head of Munich Conference Believes Russia Sanctions Should Affect Nord Stream 2
German diplomat Christoph Heusgen, the future chairman of the Munich Security Conference believes that Western sanctions against Russia should affect the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in case of destabilisation in Ukraine.
2021-12-28T13:11+0000
2021-12-28T13:11+0000
europe
sanctions
germany
eu
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106780/36/1067803655_0:73:1400:861_1920x0_80_0_0_644d90054f57a25eca46fd63e808e8cc.jpg
The diplomat added that the soft reaction of the Western community to Russia's actions against Ukraine might be interpreted by Moscow as "weakness," and "would only prompt its desire for expansion." In the Russian authorities' "own nostalgic world, international law is not a standard," while "the Soviet Union and even the Stalinist regime are painted in the best light", according to the politician.Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past few weeks amid an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, arguing that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its own security.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The pipeline was completed in September and is now undergoing certification in Germany, which has been stalled by the Federal Network Agency's demand to create a German subsidiary and then file a separate bid therewith.
Another repulsive zionist/nazi quisling with a long history of being an echo chamber for israeloamerican war criminal policies.
1
1
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106780/36/1067803655_78:0:1322:933_1920x0_80_0_0_0ddbcbe531d34a3fec3fb9b46d896853.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, sanctions, germany, eu, nord stream 2

Future Head of Munich Conference Believes Russia Sanctions Should Affect Nord Stream 2

13:11 GMT 28.12.2021
© Photo : Nord Stream 2Nord Stream 2
Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
© Photo : Nord Stream 2
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German diplomat Christoph Heusgen, the future chairman of the Munich Security Conference believes that Western sanctions against Russia should affect the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in case of destabilisation in Ukraine.

"Germany, Europe and the United States should take a common clear stance against Russia, as it had been after the last Russian invasion [Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014]. The Baltic Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and Russia's exclusion from the Swift international payment system should also be included in the discussion of possible sanctions. A straight and tough response is required," Heusgen said in an interview with the German RND media group.

The diplomat added that the soft reaction of the Western community to Russia's actions against Ukraine might be interpreted by Moscow as "weakness," and "would only prompt its desire for expansion." In the Russian authorities' "own nostalgic world, international law is not a standard," while "the Soviet Union and even the Stalinist regime are painted in the best light", according to the politician.
Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past few weeks amid an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, arguing that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its own security.
© REUTERS / Hannibal HanschkeA road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The pipeline was completed in September and is now undergoing certification in Germany, which has been stalled by the Federal Network Agency's demand to create a German subsidiary and then file a separate bid therewith.
021000
Discuss
Popular comments
Another repulsive zionist/nazi quisling with a long history of being an echo chamber for israeloamerican war criminal policies.
vtvot tak
28 December, 16:19 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:19 GMTDavid Lammy Apologises for Nominating Corbyn as Labour Leader, Laments Anti-Semitism in Party
13:11 GMTFuture Head of Munich Conference Believes Russia Sanctions Should Affect Nord Stream 2
13:08 GMTUK Defence Ministry Slammed Over 'Grandiose Spending' on Hire Cars for Its Personnel
12:48 GMTNorth Korea Could Test Nukes or Missiles Ahead of US Midterms, Think Tank Claims
12:21 GMTSikhs for Justice Operative Reportedly Arrested in Germany Over Indian Court Blast
12:16 GMTCongress Politicians Slam Modi Gov't for 'Denying' Future Foreign Funding to Missionaries of Charity
12:15 GMTFootballers Up in Arms as Mbappe, Lewandowski Lead Opposition to FIFA's Biennial World Cup Plans
12:13 GMTWhat Lies Ahead in 2022? Nostradamus' Predictions That May Come True
11:52 GMTNorth Korea's Kim Jong-un Kicks Off Policy Meeting to Outline Priorities, Nuclear Strategy
11:47 GMTSputnik V Developers to Putin: Trials Show the Russian Vaccine Neutralises Omicron Strain
11:38 GMTUK Mulls Tightening 'Controls on Crossbows' After Suspected Windsor Intruder Threatens to Kill Queen
11:28 GMTThrough the Ages: Egyptians 'Digitally Unwrap' Mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I - Photo
11:14 GMTIsrael Defence Forces Decline Comment on Reported Air Strike in Syria
11:14 GMTUS Soldiers to Remain in Iraq Despite Official Pullout, But Will It Stabilise the War-Torn Nation?
11:04 GMTGary Neville Questions Cristiano Ronaldo's Body Language After Man Utd's Draw Against Newcastle
11:03 GMTRisk of Vaccinating Children Against COVID Greater Than Benefits, Senior Indian Epidemiologist Says
11:02 GMTGeorgia AG's Office Finds Dead People Voted in 2020 Election, But Debunks Trump's Claims
11:02 GMTTaliban Open Fire on Protesters Near Former Ministry of Women's Affairs in Kabul
10:55 GMTRussia to Take Hardline Approach in Defending National Interests at Talks With US, FM Lavrov Says
10:15 GMTRussia Offers India to Develop New Tank Based on Armata, Military Agency Says