Future Head of Munich Conference Believes Russia Sanctions Should Affect Nord Stream 2

German diplomat Christoph Heusgen, the future chairman of the Munich Security Conference believes that Western sanctions against Russia should affect the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in case of destabilisation in Ukraine.

The diplomat added that the soft reaction of the Western community to Russia's actions against Ukraine might be interpreted by Moscow as "weakness," and "would only prompt its desire for expansion." In the Russian authorities' "own nostalgic world, international law is not a standard," while "the Soviet Union and even the Stalinist regime are painted in the best light", according to the politician.Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past few weeks amid an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, arguing that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its own security.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The pipeline was completed in September and is now undergoing certification in Germany, which has been stalled by the Federal Network Agency's demand to create a German subsidiary and then file a separate bid therewith.

