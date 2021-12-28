Director of Hit TV Series 'Squid Game' Comments on Season Two

Fans of the K-drama can be sure that the story will continue, as director of the hit show Hwang Dong-hyuk shared on December 28 that he and Netflix have begun discussing plans for seasons 2 and 3.He also added that while the production schedule has not been set at this time, the second season will definitely be focused on the story of Seong Ki-hoon (Lee Jung-jae), who left the question open about what his future will hold at the end of the first season. 'Squid Game' created a explosion of interest in the South Korean film industry and is about a survival game in which participants risk their lives to win a prize of 45.6 billion won (~38$ US millions).Since its release on September 17, more than 140 million Netflix subscribers have watched the series, creating a global wave of interest in Korean culture.
