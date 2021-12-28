https://sputniknews.com/20211228/director-of-hit-tv-series-squid-game-comments-on-season-two-1091865438.html

Director of Hit TV Series 'Squid Game' Comments on Season Two

Director of Hit TV Series 'Squid Game' Comments on Season Two

The creator of the series confirmed that discussions regarding seasons 2 and 3 of 'Squid Game' are currently underway. 28.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-28T19:19+0000

2021-12-28T19:19+0000

2021-12-28T19:19+0000

south korea

netflix

tv series

k-dramas

squid game

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089699922_79:0:1343:711_1920x0_80_0_0_1234fa7a68e5d42b1af5958ffa599f6a.jpg

Fans of the K-drama can be sure that the story will continue, as director of the hit show Hwang Dong-hyuk shared on December 28 that he and Netflix have begun discussing plans for seasons 2 and 3.He also added that while the production schedule has not been set at this time, the second season will definitely be focused on the story of Seong Ki-hoon (Lee Jung-jae), who left the question open about what his future will hold at the end of the first season. 'Squid Game' created a explosion of interest in the South Korean film industry and is about a survival game in which participants risk their lives to win a prize of 45.6 billion won (~38$ US millions).Since its release on September 17, more than 140 million Netflix subscribers have watched the series, creating a global wave of interest in Korean culture.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

south korea, netflix, tv series, k-dramas, squid game