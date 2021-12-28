https://sputniknews.com/20211228/damascus-condemns-israeli-plan-to-double-jewish-settler-population-in-occupied-golan-heights-1091848999.html

Damascus Condemns Israeli Plan to Double Jewish Settler Population in Occupied Golan Heights

Damascus Condemns Israeli Plan to Double Jewish Settler Population in Occupied Golan Heights

The Syrian government has raised objection to an Israeli plan to double the settler population in the Golan Heights, a territory east of the Sea of Galilee and River Jordan that was seized from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War.

2021-12-28T00:08+0000

2021-12-28T00:08+0000

2021-12-28T00:08+0000

golan heights

middle east

syria

israeli settlements

settlers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107376/07/1073760769_0:208:4111:2520_1920x0_80_0_0_f258f605d29fd5fc8089cb88bad44a8f.jpg

Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Ministry condemned what it called a “dangerous and unprecedented escalation” by Israel in a statement carried Monday by the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).Damascus added that it would “work to return it completely to the homeland with all available means guaranteed by international law,” noting the Israeli occupation and claimed annexation is in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.The population of the territory is about 50,000: 27,000 Jewish Israeli settlers, 24,000 Druze Arabs who remained after the 1967 conquest, and 2,000 Alawites, an ethnoreligious group who originated from Shia Islam, according to the Times of Israel. During the 1967 war, in which Israel launched simultaneous sneak-attacks on Egypt, Jordan and Syria, roughly 100,000 Syrian Arabs fled from the Golan and were denied the ability to return by the Israeli government, becoming refugees.Syria briefly recaptured most of the Golan during the 1973 war, but an Israeli counteroffensive reclaimed nearly all of the lost territory. In 1981, the Knesset declared the territory formally annexed as part of the State of Israel. The UNSC decried this decision in Resolution 497, calling Israel’s legal authority in the Golan “null and void and without international legal effect” and demanding it withdraw to the pre-1967 borders, which were endorsed by the UN.By contrast, the US has spoken out strongly against Bennett’s plans to expand settlements in the West Bank, a region of dense Palestinian settlement that Israel also seized from Jordan in the 1967 war, which the UN also considers to be illegally occupied, and which was determined in the Oslo Accords to be part of the territorial basis for a future Palestinian state.

golan heights

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

golan heights, middle east, syria, israeli settlements, settlers