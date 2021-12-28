https://sputniknews.com/20211228/biden-admits-to-having-no-covid-19-plan-1091848480.html

Biden Admits to Having No COVID-19 Plan

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including US President Biden signing the $770... 28.12.2021, Sputnik International

Biden Admits To Having No COVID19 Plan On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including U.S. President Biden signing the $770 billion defense bill, and South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu passing at 90 years old.

GUESTJeff Halper - Author, Activist, Anthropologist, and Professor | Fourth Vaccine Needed in Israel, Evangelical Support for IsraelJoel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | The Two-State Solution, Build Back Better Bill on Pause, and The Joe Manchin Build Back Better BillIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jeff Halper about the Biden administration, the BDS movement, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Jeff spoke about the Biden administration's position on Israel and the political identity of Jewish voters in America. Jeff discussed the identity of American Jews and young American Jews in America growing displeasure with Israel.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Joel Segal about AIPAC, Senator Joe Manchin, and Israeli progressives. Joel talked about Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Manchin seen as the roadblock for Biden's Build Back Better bill. Joel spoke about the defense bill signed by President Biden and the 2022 legislative session.We also talk about Biden's virtual meeting with governors where he discussed current situation with COVID-19.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

