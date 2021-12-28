Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/biden-admits-to-having-no-covid-19-plan-1091848480.html
Biden Admits to Having No COVID-19 Plan
Biden Admits to Having No COVID-19 Plan
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including US President Biden signing the $770 billion defense bill, and South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu passing at 90 years old.
2021-12-28T09:04+0000
2021-12-28T09:04+0000
south africa
us
climate change
coal
west virginia
israel
social justice
the backstory
radio
Biden Admits To Having No COVID19 Plan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including U.S. President Biden signing the $770 billion defense bill, and South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu passing at 90 years old.
GUESTJeff Halper - Author, Activist, Anthropologist, and Professor | Fourth Vaccine Needed in Israel, Evangelical Support for IsraelJoel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | The Two-State Solution, Build Back Better Bill on Pause, and The Joe Manchin Build Back Better BillIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jeff Halper about the Biden administration, the BDS movement, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Jeff spoke about the Biden administration's position on Israel and the political identity of Jewish voters in America. Jeff discussed the identity of American Jews and young American Jews in America growing displeasure with Israel.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Joel Segal about AIPAC, Senator Joe Manchin, and Israeli progressives. Joel talked about Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Manchin seen as the roadblock for Biden's Build Back Better bill. Joel spoke about the defense bill signed by President Biden and the 2022 legislative session.We also talk about Biden's virtual meeting with governors where he discussed current situation with COVID-19.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
south africa
us
south africa, us, climate change, coal, west virginia, israel, social justice, the backstory

Biden Admits to Having No COVID-19 Plan

09:04 GMT 28.12.2021
Biden Admits To Having No COVID19 Plan
Lee Stranahan
Lee Stranahan
John Kiriakou
John Kiriakou
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including US President Biden signing the $770 billion defense bill, and South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu passing at 90 years old.
GUEST
Jeff Halper - Author, Activist, Anthropologist, and Professor | Fourth Vaccine Needed in Israel, Evangelical Support for Israel
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | The Two-State Solution, Build Back Better Bill on Pause, and The Joe Manchin Build Back Better Bill
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jeff Halper about the Biden administration, the BDS movement, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Jeff spoke about the Biden administration's position on Israel and the political identity of Jewish voters in America. Jeff discussed the identity of American Jews and young American Jews in America growing displeasure with Israel.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Joel Segal about AIPAC, Senator Joe Manchin, and Israeli progressives. Joel talked about Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Manchin seen as the roadblock for Biden's Build Back Better bill. Joel spoke about the defense bill signed by President Biden and the 2022 legislative session.
We also talk about Biden's virtual meeting with governors where he discussed current situation with COVID-19.
