https://sputniknews.com/20211228/10-omicron-defeats-delta-with-increased-immune-response-study-shows-1091868460.html

1:0: Omicron Defeats Delta With Increased Immune Response, Study Shows

1:0: Omicron Defeats Delta With Increased Immune Response, Study Shows

Enemies: Omicron Defeats Delta With Increased Immune Response, Study Shows

2021-12-28T21:14+0000

2021-12-28T21:14+0000

2021-12-28T21:14+0000

africa

south africa

study

immunity

coronavirus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091103358_0:210:2952:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_4ff682fcd93cf526480f151427dd34bf.jpg

Those who had recovered from the Omicron coronavirus strain may have a fourfold increased immunity to Delta, according to scientists from South Africa.Experts noted that there is every reason to believe that the Omicron strain could strengthen human immunity against the Delta variant and reduce its ability to re-infect. They examined 13 patients, seven of which were vaccinated against coronavirus with Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson compounds. 11 patients were affected by Omicron.Examining the antibody response, scientists found that participants who had contracted the Omicron variant had a more than four-fold (4.4) increase of neutralization against the Delta variant two weeks after the research started. Apart from that, the patients were said to have a 14-fold increase in protection against reinfection by Omicron.The consequences of this displacement would depend on whether or not Omicron is less pathogenic than Delta.Researchers also warned that it’s unclear what exactly contributes to the immune response – Omicron-induced antibodies, vaccinations or immunity from previous infection. The study, led by Khadija Khan, has not yet been peer-reviewed by other experts, as it was published due to the urgent nature of the pandemic.Earlier reports claimed that most of those affected by Omicron in South Africa showed mild symptoms that haven’t led to hospitalization. According to local data, these patients are 70 percent less likely to develop severe disease compared with Delta.Last week, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) office in the Russian Federation, Dr. Melita Vujnovich, suggested that the Omicron strain could become a "live vaccine" against COVID-19 and help defeat the pandemic. According to her, while this outcome is possible, there are not yet enough patients infected with Omicron to conduct a study.Nevertheless, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier confirmed the danger of the Omicron strain for those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19.

https://sputniknews.com/20211228/from-pandemic-plague-to-seasonal-sniffle-how-viruses-mutate-into-milder-strains-to-survive-1091859984.html

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

africa, south africa, study, immunity, coronavirus