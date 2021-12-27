Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/white-house-pandemic-adviser-reporteldy-suggests-us-public-cancel-new-years-eve-parties-1091842666.html
White House Pandemic Adviser Reporteldy Suggests US Public Cancel New Year's Eve Parties
White House Pandemic Adviser Reporteldy Suggests US Public Cancel New Year's Eve Parties
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci on Monday advised the US public not to hold New Year's Eve parties in order to mitigate the... 27.12.2021, Sputnik International
However, Fauci approved of small family gatherings with individuals who are fully vaccinated.Last week, the United States reported an average of 150,000 new daily coronavirus cases and no deaths. Health officials in South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, have said infections occurred in vaccinated individuals and the cases are mild.
White House Pandemic Adviser Reporteldy Suggests US Public Cancel New Year's Eve Parties

17:09 GMT 27.12.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci on Monday advised the US public not to hold New Year's Eve parties in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant.

"I would stay away from that," Fauci said told CNN when asked about whether residents should hold New Year's Eve parties. "[W]hen you're talking about a New Year's Eve party, we have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating. You do not know the status of their vaccination, I would recommend strongly stay away from that this year".

However, Fauci approved of small family gatherings with individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Last week, the United States reported an average of 150,000 new daily coronavirus cases and no deaths. Health officials in South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, have said infections occurred in vaccinated individuals and the cases are mild.
210000
