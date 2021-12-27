https://sputniknews.com/20211227/white-house-pandemic-adviser-reporteldy-suggests-us-public-cancel-new-years-eve-parties-1091842666.html

White House Pandemic Adviser Reporteldy Suggests US Public Cancel New Year's Eve Parties

White House Pandemic Adviser Reporteldy Suggests US Public Cancel New Year's Eve Parties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci on Monday advised the US public not to hold New Year's Eve parties in order to mitigate the... 27.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-27T17:09+0000

2021-12-27T17:09+0000

2021-12-27T17:09+0000

us

anthony fauci

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091366599_0:30:3071:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_9fe49a2b2fe1a1a88445de49698db0a9.jpg

However, Fauci approved of small family gatherings with individuals who are fully vaccinated.Last week, the United States reported an average of 150,000 new daily coronavirus cases and no deaths. Health officials in South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, have said infections occurred in vaccinated individuals and the cases are mild.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, anthony fauci, coronavirus, covid-19